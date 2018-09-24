Treasury benches, opposition trade barbs over budget adjustments

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on Monday lashed out at the government during the National Assembly session on Monday, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government had failed its supporters by displaying nepotism and turning back on its election promises.

"They [PTI] raised slogans of Naya Pakistan and promised to establish merit. They had claimed that they will bring forth the best team, whether it's their opening batsman or a spin bowler. Alas! Today we see personal friends, servants and imported advisers everywhere," Sharif said during his speech.

He further claimed that even though the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been politically active for 20 years, no one was willing to "shake hands" with the party.

Sharif also targeted the PTI government's austerity drive, calling it "a way to fool the public". The PML-N president then said that the government had "lied" about the prime minister's conversation with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The opposition leader also criticised the government for its "cold and rude" reception of the Chinese foreign minister, who had visited Pakistan earlier this month.

"Why do they have to test our friendship with China?" he asked.

Sharif said he had 'sympathy' for PTI supporters, who he believes received the shorter end of the stick by voting the party into power. He added in the same breath that the current government had come into power as a result of "rigged elections".

Harking back to the economic policies introduced by the PML-N government that came to power in 2013, Sharif said that he was proud to have been part of an administration that set "milestones" by providing subsidised fertiliser and power to the agricultural sector and by establishing a forensic lab and starting the Safe City Project, both in Lahore.

Sharif went on to highlight the shortcomings of the mini-budget presented by Finance Minister Asad Umar, saying that the slashed funds for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would affect growth and development.

"The PML-N government, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, had increased the PSDP fund from Rs300 billion in 2013 to Rs800 billion in 2018."

"In this mini-budget, Mr Asad Umar wielded an axe over the [PSDP] as well and reduced it to Rs575 billion. The difference of Rs225 billion is a very big amount!" he said.

Sharif said that the alternative solutions offered by Umar to cover up the difference — which included partnerships between public and private companies — were not practical.

"This is not how it is done Mr Speaker!" Sharif insisted, adding that PSDP can only be funded by the government.

"The suggestion that you'll use other methods to fulfill the goals that must be met by PSDP makes no sense. PSDP funds have been slashed by 30 per cent, which means education, health, infrastructure, even CPEC has been slashed by one-third!"

Sharif said that he had difficulty believing the assurances given by the information minister and finance minister that CPEC will not be affected in any way, since the project was part of PSDP.

"I did not expect that a genius like Asad Umar would slash the PSDP like this," Sharif said, expressing hope that the government will reverse its decision on the policy it has adopted.

Finance minister responds

Responding to Sharif's criticism, Umar said that he had repeatedly invited the opposition to put forward their grievances on the assembly floor so that a solution can be reached with consensus.

Umar urged the opposition to approach the "natural platforms" — the National Assembly and Senate's finance committees — that are available in order to raise their issues.

He, however, also criticised ministers of the former government for failing to attend the sessions of finance committees where he said "work is done across party lines".

Moving on to his budget proposals, Umar defended the increase in gas prices, saying that the poor only have to bear 10 per cent of the price hike as most of the burden has been transferred to the upper class.

"However, no one has talked about the reason behind the increase in the prices," he noted.

"The PTI government had not even been sworn in when Ogra (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) recommended that gas prices be raised by 46 per cent due to a loss of Rs154 billion that had occurred in one year. Were we [the PTI government] the reason behind that loss?" he asked.

"All we could do [right now] was ensure that the burden of the price hike does not fall solely on the poor."

He referred to one of his speeches, made in the house last year, where he had said that an increase in gas prices was not justified, which has led many to question his decision to raise prices.

"If you combine the fall in the value of the rupee against the dollar and the increase in oil rates in the international market, you'll find that the increase in the cost of oil products has been two-fold in the past 15 months," he claimed.

He added that the government, despite the price hike in the international market and contrary to Ogra's recommendations, had announced only an average 30 per cent increase in gas prices.

He again reminded the assembly that the brunt of the price hike would be borne by those who consumed more units of gas.

He also pointed out that most consumers from lower-income class who had to use cylinders — as their houses were not connected to the grid — previously paid a 30 per cent tax on their consumption which the PTI government had reduced to 10 per cent.

"We have reduced the [financial] burden for the poor," he said.

Umar also said that the government had offered subsidies to farmers on both gas and fertiliser. He went on to remind the house that the previous government's decision to export a large amount of urea had led to a shortage of fertiliser at home and increased cost of production for farmers.

The finance minister also regretted that circular debt had reached Rs1,180 billion over the past year.

Speaking about the increase in indirect taxation, Umar said that the government had raised taxes on 1,800 CC plus cars. Furthermore, he noted that regulatory duties were raised on imported luxury food items like cheese and chips, etc; expensive smartphones "bought by people like you [referring to the speaker] and me, not by poor people"; and other products that are not going to impact the purchasing power of lower-income people.

He then reminded the house that it had only been a month since the PTI came to power.

"Wait and see what happens," he asked.