PML-N proposes 4 names for committee to probe alleged election rigging

The PML-N on Monday decided on four names to be put forward for an investigative committee that is to be formed to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 elections.

Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had agreed to form a parliamentary committee on the opposition’s demand to probe charges of rigging in the elections. The committee is to have equal representation from the government and opposition in order to ensure a transparent investigation.

The PML-N has decided to field Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed Abbasi as possible candidates for the body.

The decision was made in a parliamentary meeting chaired by party president Shahbaz Sharif at Parliament House today. Other senior party leaders, including Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting.

The party's leadership also discussed the recent mini-budget presented by the PTI government. Shahbaz criticised the mini-budget, saying that while the PML-N government had previously allocated Rs23 billion for dams in the budget, the PTI-led government had not allocated a single rupee for the purpose.

He also recalled that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, during his time in office, had allocated Rs122bn for the acquisition of land for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The party vowed to give the government a "tough time" over its mini-budget.