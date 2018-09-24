DAWN.COM

PML-N proposes 4 names for committee to probe alleged election rigging

Javed HussainSeptember 24, 2018

The PML-N on Monday decided on four names to be put forward for an investigative committee that is to be formed to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 elections.

Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had agreed to form a parliamentary committee on the opposition’s demand to probe charges of rigging in the elections. The committee is to have equal representation from the government and opposition in order to ensure a transparent investigation.

The PML-N has decided to field Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed Abbasi as possible candidates for the body.

The decision was made in a parliamentary meeting chaired by party president Shahbaz Sharif at Parliament House today. Other senior party leaders, including Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting.

The party's leadership also discussed the recent mini-budget presented by the PTI government. Shahbaz criticised the mini-budget, saying that while the PML-N government had previously allocated Rs23 billion for dams in the budget, the PTI-led government had not allocated a single rupee for the purpose.

He also recalled that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, during his time in office, had allocated Rs122bn for the acquisition of land for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The party vowed to give the government a "tough time" over its mini-budget.

Comments (9)

Najum
Sep 24, 2018 05:48pm

The people who will investigate it are the ones who did it in the first place. Useless exercise.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 24, 2018 05:54pm

In my view, all four nominees of PMLN will create unnecessary criticisms and obstacles, as they do not want the truth to come out - they just want to be in the limelight and confuse public at large.

Amir
Sep 24, 2018 06:13pm

"The party vowed to give the government a "tough time"

Because government is going to do something better for people of Pakistan..

SadFaces
Sep 24, 2018 06:15pm

If they keep talking about previous governments allocations then an audit take place which would include their terms audit reports and the Interim government's audit report. PTI just started government so they would not count now until the end of year. I am not sure PMLN is thinking through all of this correctly.

salman
Sep 24, 2018 06:18pm

@Najum Number of complaints filed by PMLN to ECP regarding 2018 elections: Zero.

Markhor
Sep 24, 2018 06:21pm

Let me clear one thing Mr. Oppositions, PTI govt. whatever do is without any personal interests unlike PPP and PMNL so giving them tough time won't bother them as they want to work for the people of Pakistan.

I hope these so-called oppositions parties had gathered for public issues instead of creating problems.

Goodwill
Sep 24, 2018 06:22pm

Take a brake. ACCEPT YOUR PARTY LOST.

Wellwisher
Sep 24, 2018 06:46pm

Let IK continue as PM. His abject failure will help opposition in next election

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 24, 2018 06:54pm

All thes four were involved in rggings during PMLN past elections.

