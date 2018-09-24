PML-N proposes 4 names for committee to probe alleged election rigging
The PML-N on Monday decided on four names to be put forward for an investigative committee that is to be formed to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 elections.
Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had agreed to form a parliamentary committee on the opposition’s demand to probe charges of rigging in the elections. The committee is to have equal representation from the government and opposition in order to ensure a transparent investigation.
The PML-N has decided to field Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed Abbasi as possible candidates for the body.
The decision was made in a parliamentary meeting chaired by party president Shahbaz Sharif at Parliament House today. Other senior party leaders, including Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting.
The party's leadership also discussed the recent mini-budget presented by the PTI government. Shahbaz criticised the mini-budget, saying that while the PML-N government had previously allocated Rs23 billion for dams in the budget, the PTI-led government had not allocated a single rupee for the purpose.
He also recalled that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, during his time in office, had allocated Rs122bn for the acquisition of land for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.
The party vowed to give the government a "tough time" over its mini-budget.
Comments (9)
The people who will investigate it are the ones who did it in the first place. Useless exercise.
In my view, all four nominees of PMLN will create unnecessary criticisms and obstacles, as they do not want the truth to come out - they just want to be in the limelight and confuse public at large.
"The party vowed to give the government a "tough time"
Because government is going to do something better for people of Pakistan..
If they keep talking about previous governments allocations then an audit take place which would include their terms audit reports and the Interim government's audit report. PTI just started government so they would not count now until the end of year. I am not sure PMLN is thinking through all of this correctly.
@Najum Number of complaints filed by PMLN to ECP regarding 2018 elections: Zero.
Let me clear one thing Mr. Oppositions, PTI govt. whatever do is without any personal interests unlike PPP and PMNL so giving them tough time won't bother them as they want to work for the people of Pakistan.
I hope these so-called oppositions parties had gathered for public issues instead of creating problems.
Take a brake. ACCEPT YOUR PARTY LOST.
Let IK continue as PM. His abject failure will help opposition in next election
All thes four were involved in rggings during PMLN past elections.