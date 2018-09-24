Weather systems, not Indian 'water warfare', behind slight rise in water levels in rivers: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Chief Meteorologist, Muhammad Riaz, on Monday dismissed local media reports that India had 'released water' into Pakistani rivers, resulting in flooding.

According to local media, "several villages in Pakistan were flooded after India released water in River Ravi, River Sutlej, and River Chenab on Sunday".

Riaz explained that heavy rainfall had occurred in the Pakistan-India border region, which was the reason behind the increased flow of water in the rivers. He also clarified that PMD had not received any reports of water being released into Pakistani rivers.

The PMD official said that the weather systems had generated floods across the border, mainly in the watershed areas of the Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers.

Riaz said India had followed its usual procedure and accommodated water in its dam reservoirs. He said the water that subsequently entered Pakistani villages was not 'extra-ordinary', and the water which did enter the Sialkot and Narowal areas was dealt with by the districts' own officials.

According to Indian media, heavy rains have lashed parts of the north of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, for three consecutive days. The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for various areas.