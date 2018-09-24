DAWN.COM

UN has 'no right to interfere' in sovereignty of Myanmar, says army chief

AFPSeptember 24, 2018

Myanmar's army chief said the United Nations had no right to interfere in the sovereignty of the country a week after a UN probe called for him and other top generals to be prosecuted for "genocide" against the Rohingya minority.

The defiant response is the army chief's first public reaction since a UN fact-finding mission urged the Security Council to refer Myanmar's top military brass to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

No country, organisation or group has the "right to interfere in and make decisions over sovereignty of a country", Senior General Min Aung Hlaing told troops in a speech on Sunday, according to the military-run newspaper Myawady.

"Talks to meddle in internal affairs [cause] misunderstanding."

UN investigators went into horrific detail about the atrocities allegedly committed by army troops last year in their "clearance operations" against the Rohingya, which forced more than 700,000 of the stateless Muslims to flee over the border into Bangladesh.

Troops, often aided by ethnic Rakhine mobs, committed murder, rape, arson and torture, employing unfathomable levels of violence and with a total disregard for human life, they concluded.

The military has denied nearly all wrongdoing, justifying its crackdown as a legitimate means of rooting out Rohingya militants.

Myanmar's civilian government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, had already rejected the report's finding as "one-sided" and "flawed" and dismissed a separate decision at the criminal court that found it had jurisdiction over the crisis.

Suu Kyi's civilian government shares power with the still mighty army, which has retained control over a quarter of parliamentary seats and three key ministries since the nation emerged from direct junta-rule in 2011.

The UN team also criticised the Nobel Laureate's government for "acts and omissions" that had "contributed to the commission of atrocity crimes".

Shah
Sep 24, 2018 11:50am

UN & world community has every right to interfere in Myanmar to make it stop the genocide & ethnic cleaning of a poor and defenceless minority.

Amin
Sep 24, 2018 12:05pm

And let these butchers keep on killing Rohingya Muslims. Where is the conscience of the world ?

M. Emad
Sep 24, 2018 12:10pm

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina successfully made 'Rohingya' an international issue.

Sabir Pakistani
Sep 24, 2018 12:18pm

Take her NP award away.

Babar Hussain
Sep 24, 2018 12:25pm

UN is now a non functional and a bias organization and is fast loosing its ground as it is selective in dealing matters of international importance.

Babu
Sep 24, 2018 12:29pm

Absolutely correct.

Nicholas
Sep 24, 2018 12:30pm

UN is pretty much a useless organization anyway.

ABE
Sep 24, 2018 12:31pm

If you are a member of the UN, you are required to live by the rules and terms of membership. Committing Human Right violations, atrocities, ethnic cleansing, rape, murder, burning down homes, villages and depriving nearly 700K of your citizens of basic rights of abode is a violation of UK charter as well as Internationl Law.

Mayanmar Military is guilty of Crimes Against Humanity. You will be held to account in the International Criminal Court.

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 24, 2018 12:32pm

Yes UN has all the rights to protect and safe human rights, the world can't leave you to buther innocents.

Pakistan deserves better
Sep 24, 2018 12:36pm

Stop ethnic cleansing. No difference between Burma and Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

AKB
Sep 24, 2018 12:50pm

UN has all the rights to check and stop atrocities by the Governments against their own people. Please don.t try to get away with it.

MrAli
Sep 24, 2018 12:51pm

There really is no justice, even in this day and age...

