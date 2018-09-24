DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC returns petition seeking PM Imran Khan's disqualification

Haseeb BhattiUpdated September 24, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court on Monday returns a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for not being sadiq (truthful) and ameen (righteous), and on other grounds.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar rejected the petition on the grounds that the plea — filed at a time when Khan had not been elected prime minister — had become infructuous.

The court ruled that the petition seeking Khan's disqualification as an MNA was filed during the term of the previous National Assembly, which has now completed its tenure.

"The application has already been rendered ineffective," observed Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

See: Imran Khan: Creating the biggest political storm of the year

The petitioner's counsel informed the bench that they had filed an application of a similar nature in a high court as well.

At this, the bench informed him that the petitioner had the full right to approach any other legal forum with his plea.

The court subsequently dismissed the application after the petitioner's counsel said he was withdrawing it.

The petition was filed by Barrister Danyal Chaudhry in May last year soon after the apex court had constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe allegations of corruption against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and had been pending before the court since then, Dawn reported.

The petitioner was seeking a special oath for the JIT members to protect them from getting influenced by the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The petition filed through Advocate Quasain Faisal Mufti had requested the apex court to restrain Khan from activities which could influence the minds of the JIT members because his speeches and press releases could prejudice the investigation team. It also feared that if Khan was not stopped from making political statements, it might allegedly result in derailment of democracy — a process running successfully and smoothly for a decade.

The petition had also requested the SC to order the Pakistan Electronic Media Regula­tory Authority (Pemra) not to allow broadcast by the electronic media of any material which jeopardised the sovereignty, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and well-being and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

The petitioner was of the opinion that people could not afford any turmoil or turbulence at this juncture when the country and its people were trying to bridge the trust and peace deficit, which over the years developed due to unbridled waves of terrorism that had lessened after remarkable efforts by the country’s armed forces, but not yet completely overcome.

It recalled that due to the PTI’s 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, the Chinese president had deferred his visit to Pakistan, resulting in jeopardising different projects pertaining to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor because of political uncertainty that negatively impacted the country’s financial markets. The foreign exchange reserves had also declined considerably as a result, it argued.

The petition alleged that Khan was making speeches to undermine the Panama Papers case judgement and further influence the expected outcome of the JIT investigation. In some of his statements, it said, Khan was making allegations against different institutions including but not limited to those who were bestowed upon with the responsibility to investigate the allegations as ordered by the SC.

The petition alleged that the conduct of Khan amounted to destabilising the government and hampered the functioning of the federal government by weakening its writ and thus destabilising the confidence of the government in making decisions in respect of national and international affairs.

Besides other things, the petition had sought disqualification of Khan for not disclosing his alleged loved child Tyrian White in his nomination papers for the general elections.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (33)

1000 characters
adeel
Sep 24, 2018 11:26am

Truth has prevailed. Alhumdolillah.

Ali Sabir
Sep 24, 2018 11:32am

That is no surprise to anyone.

Rizwan
Sep 24, 2018 11:34am

Geo Khan saab we have full faith in you please take Pakistan forward.

JA-Australia
Sep 24, 2018 11:40am

The petitioner should be fined for "vexatious litigation", wasting precious legal time

salman
Sep 24, 2018 11:46am

Well some people have too much free time. What kind of nonsense petition was that in first place ? Good that it was rejected abruptly. Wastage of time.

AKB
Sep 24, 2018 11:49am

Imran Khan is PM because people voted for him.

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 24, 2018 11:50am

Dear petitioner Imran Khan is selected as the PM of this country and it was all done with respect and on the will of citizens of Pakistan, now please let him do his work, he is trying his best to take this country out of that ditch where you sent it, please understand he is trying to save Pakistan not for himself but for all of us and for our future generations. Do politics but don't add vendetta in it.

Usman Masood
Sep 24, 2018 11:57am

Good Job SC. Let the country move forword. Pti zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad

RUMI
Sep 24, 2018 12:06pm

Asking THEM to disqualify WHO made him the prime minister is ridiculous. Of course it was fully expected.

SSR
Sep 24, 2018 12:09pm

As expected.

Sabir Pakistani
Sep 24, 2018 12:11pm

How stupid can anyone be trying to disqualify a honest, hard working PM. People of Pakistan elected Imran Khan and have tremendous respect and love for PM Khan. No one can remove him unless people of Pakistan want. This is called democracy.

MILF_Hunter
Sep 24, 2018 12:11pm

Off-course

Asad
Sep 24, 2018 12:15pm

dont mess with the Khan!

Falcon1
Sep 24, 2018 12:23pm

A logical and foregone conclusion to the drama concocted by the losing oppostion parties.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 24, 2018 12:56pm

Good decision, as petition was very weak and based on incorrect details to malign PM Imran Khan. Another dirty tactics of PMLN backfired!

Tahir Raouf
Sep 24, 2018 12:58pm

They should also not pursue the corruption cases if any because that also occurred in past

ajr
Sep 24, 2018 12:59pm

so why this was not taken up, when it was actually relevant?

Danish
Sep 24, 2018 02:03pm

PM IK IS innoncent he is honest person and pious who never had any problem with law. .most respected leader in world. Wish all PakistanI follow him and make Pakistan stonger

Khurram Q.
Sep 24, 2018 02:06pm

Justice prevailed (PTI supporters) - justice denied (rest of the world) !!

Ali Akbar
Sep 24, 2018 02:40pm

Disqualification petitions are only approved for PMLN and PPPP

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 24, 2018 02:51pm

@RUMI - stop making your negative and silly comments. Don't criticise for the sake of criticising - come out of your pessimistic mode and accept ground realities!

Jalbani Baloch
Sep 24, 2018 03:00pm

Disqualification for what? Mr. IK has never held any government office or has caused any harm to national exchequer, therefore, he could have made corruption and liable for qualification. In my opinion, there should be some kind of punishment for such type of people who file false petitions for seeking unnecessary fame and attention, so that they can think twice before indulging in such acts aiming to tarnish the reputation of people at the expense of precious time of honorable court.

excalibur
Sep 24, 2018 03:13pm

@RUMI some people can never see the truth of things

SkyHawk
Sep 24, 2018 03:17pm

The corrupt PMLN and PPP will keep trying to stop Pakistan from development.

SUMAIRA
Sep 24, 2018 03:29pm

Had there been no Panama papers Nawaz and cronies will be scott free running their shop today. Thanks to Panam papers that people of Pakistan were able to get some facts and truths about the corruption at the highest levels of government last few years.

Javed
Sep 24, 2018 03:30pm

What a waste of the court's time! Can you even imagine a different outcome!

SUMAIRA
Sep 24, 2018 03:34pm

@RUMI Remember Panama papers is all Imran Khan said that needs to be investigated in the National Assembly, and PML-N came back with the response of putting a disqualification motion in the NA and a lawsuit on him.

karachi wala
Sep 24, 2018 03:42pm

the question is not about whether its the previous assembly, current assembly or next assembly. its about whether he is truthfull (sadiq) or not. a liar is always a liar. its not timebound. the court should decide on the merit not in technicalities.

FairPlay
Sep 24, 2018 04:07pm

Desperate measures by the mafia families who have no substance.

Khan
Sep 24, 2018 04:40pm

Double standard, What about British national Zufi holding Pakistani Minister seat.

Moona
Sep 24, 2018 06:06pm

But of course! How simple!

RUMI
Sep 24, 2018 06:36pm

Imran Khan is the most beloved and respected leader. He was chosen by the people of Pakistan and no one can dispute this fact

BhaRAT
Sep 24, 2018 06:43pm

Desperate attempts by Imran khan’s rivals the petition litres didn’t made any sense in the first place

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 24, 2018

India’s tirade

THE cancellation of a meeting at the UNGA in New York between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India has been...
September 24, 2018

Prisoners’ travails

OUR state might deny there is a prison crisis, but the absence of basic jail amenities, massive overcrowding and ...
September 24, 2018

Thar drought

ON Aug 15, Tharparkar’s deputy commissioner penned a letter to the Board of Revenue, requesting that the district...
Updated September 23, 2018

India’s absurd move

EVEN by the often bewildering standards of Pakistan-India relations, the latest dust-up is confusing and...
September 23, 2018

Unnecessary pressure

PAKISTAN has made some headway against terror financing, but its progress remains uneven. That is the gist of a US...
September 23, 2018

Rohingya horrors

AFTER last year’s deadly crackdown on the Rohingya community in Myanmar, mass atrocities were committed, including...