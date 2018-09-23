President Alvi says registration of FIR against people protesting against his protocol 'ridiculous'

Karachi police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against members of the #FixIt self-help group for trying to lift roadblocks placed on Sharea Faisal that had been placed to make room for President Arif Alvi's convoy.

The FIR stated that some youngsters, who said they were part of the #FixIt 'movement', tried to force police officers to lift the blockades placed on Sharea Faisal. When the officers refused, they tried to unblock the road by force and encouraged other people to join them.

The FIR further stated that when police tried to stop them, they misbehaved with the officers by pushing them and using abusive language.

Though the police were able to control the situation before the president's convoy reached the site, the FIR declared that the members of the self-help group, which has strongly criticised VVIP protocols in the past, were guilty of "intervention" in the operation of the state.

President Alvi felt differently about the incident, tweeting that it was "ridiculous" that the police would register a case against "the person protesting against security".

"When people are inconvenienced they do react," he wrote on the microblogging website.