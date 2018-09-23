DAWN.COM

President Alvi says registration of FIR against people protesting against his protocol 'ridiculous'

Imtiaz AliSeptember 23, 2018

Karachi police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against members of the #FixIt self-help group for trying to lift roadblocks placed on Sharea Faisal that had been placed to make room for President Arif Alvi's convoy.

The FIR stated that some youngsters, who said they were part of the #FixIt 'movement', tried to force police officers to lift the blockades placed on Sharea Faisal. When the officers refused, they tried to unblock the road by force and encouraged other people to join them.

The FIR further stated that when police tried to stop them, they misbehaved with the officers by pushing them and using abusive language.

Though the police were able to control the situation before the president's convoy reached the site, the FIR declared that the members of the self-help group, which has strongly criticised VVIP protocols in the past, were guilty of "intervention" in the operation of the state.

President Alvi felt differently about the incident, tweeting that it was "ridiculous" that the police would register a case against "the person protesting against security".

"When people are inconvenienced they do react," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Harmony-1©
Sep 23, 2018 08:10pm

Good of President Alvi for supporting the inconvenienced public.

AKB
Sep 23, 2018 08:23pm

It speaks great of President that he does not to cause inconveniences to the people and the people should also have regards for the head of state and should not misbehave with his Security persons.

Alba
Sep 23, 2018 08:33pm

Take a helicopter. Don't complain. Don't take your frustrations out on others. It does not look presidential.

Syed Imam
Sep 23, 2018 08:37pm

Why there is a need for VVIP protocols in the first place causing inconvenience for public. They should get away with these protocols for public servants.

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 23, 2018 08:39pm

Come on people lets be clear on norms and best practices, a president should be treated as a president, fixit and same sort of self created ngos are only for black mailing, they are self centered and nothing to do with the people benefit.

Citizen
Sep 23, 2018 08:45pm

Then Sir order the authorities to drop / close FIR

Ahsan Gul
Sep 23, 2018 08:49pm

No I would say president Ali is not exactly right. How police can enforce law if everyone takes law in his hands. What if mishap would have happened to Alvi then police will be blamed. So, these citizens must let police do their work and then complain.

