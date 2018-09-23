'We will strengthen you and you will strengthen the nation,' PM Khan tells civil servants
Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to completely overhaul the governance systems of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the centre during a televised speech to civil servants on Sunday, which followed a high-level meeting in Lahore.
"There is a dire need to fix the way the police works and to depoliticise bureaucracy. Merit needs to be brought in and laws need to be practiced in letter and spirit," he stressed.
"Never again, during any other government's tenure, will you be given the freedom to do your job professionally," he said.
In the address, he urged civil servants to value the freedom the PTI government will be providing them and not let it go to waste. He assured them that their work will not be interferred with and they will face "no pressure to engage in any wrongdoing whatsoever".
Referring to the police, he said: "When the institution of police is politicised, it ceases to remain professional. When police starts taking sides, people are no longer willing to place their trust in it."
Read more: Imran promises wide-ranging reforms: 'All policies for the people'
He said Pakistan, in the 1960s, had been an exemplary nation where meritocracy thrived "but it was brought down due to politicisation and lateral entities".
The task now, he explained, was to reverse this direction the nation had been steered towards. He called on civil servants to help him in this initiative.
A warning
PM Khan cautioned, however, that the authority being given to civil servants came with added responsibility.
He said he was "very hurt that a police officer and two bureaucrats publicised what should have been a matter that goes up their chain of command."
He was referring to the much publicised Pakpattan 'incident' which had resulted in the transfer of the district police officer for alleged ‘misconduct’.
"Which government allows such a thing to take place? The IG should have been approached or the chief secretary," the PM remarked, visibly irked as he further stressed the need for depoliticising the bureaucracy.
Issuing a final warning, the PM made clear that such 'politicisation' of the state's inner workings will never again be tolerated.
"If such a thing occurs again, [which seems to be] based on some [political] agenda, I assure you the people involved will not be left off the hook and will be dealt with very strictly," he said.
"This is simply an abuse of powers granted by the government [for you] to do good," he said.
Explore: For a democratic Pakistan, more power needs to be given to local governments
He said that 'Naya Pakistan' entails a new mindset and a new way of thinking, and expressed confidence that the nation would surpass the heights he believes it had reached in the '60s.
"We will strengthen you and you will strengthen the nation," he said, issuing a call of action to inspire civil servants to serve the people they are tasked with servicing.
"You have to keep your doors open and really listen to the people ... so that people walk away satisfied simply because someone listened to them," he explained.
He said that nationwide complaint cells would also be introduced, including one in the PM House where he will be regularly monitoring performance so that the government can respond in a timely manner to the people's needs and bring an improvement in their lives.
"I request all police officials to take ownership and personally monitor their police stations so that the common man is not slighted against and justice is served" he said.
Good governance equals investment
The PM said that Pakistan's problems all largely boil down to poor governance. He said that if governance is improved, Pakistan can secure major investment from abroad.
"I have just come back from a tour of UAE. We did not go there begging but to ask for funds. Their condition always is that our governance be improved and red tape reduced."
He said that that Pakistan's foremost priority should lie with improving governance, not only to fix internal deficiencies but to also create a more welcoming environment for investment which Pakistan sorely needs.
"Pakistan has great geo-strategic importance in the region. The biggest market right now, China, lies right to our north. India, if our relations with them improve, then they are the world's second-biggest market."
"I do hope that this arrogance that the Indian leadership has [displayed] goes away. They have this misconception ... when we reach out for friendship it is because we know that if our relations improve, the sub-continent has a real chance of defeating poverty.
"Our gesture should never be misconstrued as weakness. We are a nation that will never take pressure from anyone, be it a global power, lying down," the premier said.
Comments (19)
Buerocrat like the jail superintendent must be fired to send a message to others to don’t act like puppet any more.
Our Prime Minister.
Mr Khan, it was your highness who directed secretary to look into Pakpattan issue and it was your punjab IG who under pressure from CM issued DPO's transfer order. Now please tell whom should the bureaucrats tokk their case to other than Public?
IK has relayed the clear message to bureaucracy that their days of bureaucratic way of working are over. Good decision to form GIT to probe LDA fire where records have been destroyed. One prays that formation of compliant cell will not be one like Shahbaz cell where one would receive a sms message to check if bribe has be demanded whilst dealing with land registration. Upon giving positive response nothing happened.
Why only Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the centre ? Are Sindh and Baluchistan already strengthened?
Great Speech, first PM after Quaid e Azam, who addressed the Main Party of Nation Builder, the back bone, Bureaucrats. Nawaz, Shahbaz, Zardari used them to make money, now it's to the Bureaucrats, they want to work or want themselves to be slaves like Sharifs and Zardari used them.
Good motivational speech, Mr PM, but will our civil servants take note, work diligently and produce desired results - this is the question and, time will tell. I am sure, PM's intention is sincere, but it takes time to change corrupt mindsets that have been groomed within the previous failed governments, who deprived people from their basic rights. Let's hope for better, strong and united nation and, in order to be prosperous, we all have to contribute positively with sincere intentions for the sake of our future generations.
This guy is big on words, poor on actions, so far.
hope ik succeed in his vision
Sir, Pakistan is ruled by feudal lords, same in India.Let us wait and watch what he does in five years?.Too early to make any assessment. His report cad will be reviewed at least after three years.
I am so proud if Imran Khan for taking bold actions, We must overhaul the police department, pay the police officers more money and bring laws that will hang anyone to death for accepting or asking for bribes and for that matter in all government departments including the corrupt customs department. When the poor and uneducated labor comes to Pakistan from Middle East I witnessed the custom officers asking for huge bribes for bringing in electronics that they are allowed to bring by the law but being uneducated and not knowing the corrupt customs officers take advantage and this MUST be stopped.
A broken and politicized civil service is no Civil Service because it does not serve people. Now everyone is empowered to do the right thing and those responsible are held accountable. Professional civil service brings respect to the government and to the people who do not fear civil servants. The laws must be obeyed by ALL.
I sense sincerity in his speech. It is my hope that those in power and listening to him should also take him seruously, or be punished as a lesson for others to follow.
Another UTurn by IK.
Prior to coming to power he was all against bureaucrats. Now he is trying to woo them.
Nothing can be achieved without good, professional bureaucracy.
During second world war,when Germans were bombing London,Prime Minister Churchill asked" if the court system in England is working" and was told yes and he said "then every thing is OK. Pakistan's court/judicial system is dysfunctional,Prime minister and CJP should pay attention to it. Simple cases take decades and in some cases generation to resolve. The nation will be grateful,if Judicial records can be computerized and cases are resolved in 3-4 months. Judges should work 7 days a week to clear the backlog of cases.
There is a dire need to fix the way the police works and to depoliticise bureaucracy. Merit needs to be brought in. Very brilliant, only bureaucracies have their own parameters and evolutions. Loyalty to the heads of departments is rewarded internally and office politics predominates.
Laws need to be practiced in letter and spirit, he stressed. ... When this is not in the norm Good Cops fear Bad Cops. Local political pressures on the police high officials filter down to the rank and file. Some influential people with powerful political friends above the police officials remain untouchable by law enforcement. This seldom changes. The cops at the bottom are unable to disobey unlawful orders. There need to be citizen committees with oversight in police matters.
What leader ever says he wants to do such a good job that no other leader IN FUTURE will match it! Pretty unprecedented!!
they are already strong and looting nation; honorable PM please do something different to make corruption free bureaucracy.