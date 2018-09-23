Pakistan set 238-run target for India to chase
Pakistan have given India a 238-run target to chase in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan innings
After captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq opened the innings for Pakistan, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah shared the new ball for India.
Following a cautious start, Pakistan were dealt the first blow on the final ball of the 8th over when Haq was trapped leg-before-wicket by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Zaman, who was joined by Babar Azam at the crease, smacked the day's first maximum in the 13th over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.
The hard-hitting southpaw hit another four to Yadav in the 15th over but like his fellow opener, fell leg-before-wicket when trying to sweep one. Replays showed that Zaman may have earned a reprieve had he opted for a review but he decided against it despite consulting his partner.
In the next over, Pakistan lost another big wicket, this time Azam being the casualty due to Sarfraz Ahmed's call. Azam responded to a call for a single by the skipper, who then cancelled the call, leaving him in the lurch on the non-striker's end.
The resultant run-out left Pakistan three-down and needing a major innings from their skipper, who was joined by Shoaib Malik — the last game's match-winner.
Run weren't flowing in the first place but the trifecta of wickets dried them up even more. A couple more tight overs followed to leave Pakistan 71-3 after 20 overs.
The duo rotated the strike for the next five overs, taking their side to 92-3 at the halfway mark of their innings.
While Sarfraz was content at picking up singles, Malik was growing in confidence; he launched Chahal over the long-on boundary in the 28th over, at the end of which the score was 108-3.
Both Sarfraz and Malik hit 4s in the 31st over as they searched for an extra gear in order to ensure that the match remains competitive in the second innings of the game.
Malik brought up his second straight half-century of the Asia Cup 2018 with a single in the 35th over, at the end of which Pakistan were 141-3.
But Sarfraz couldn't replicate him, holing out in cover off the bowling of Yadav in the 39th over, at the end of which Pakistan were 165-4.
Asif came alive in the 42nd over bowled by Kumar, hitting two massive 6s to go with two 4s. At the end of that over, which leaked 22 runs, Pakistan were 193-4.
Malik's prized wicket fell in the 44th over when he nicked one to Dhoni when trying to glance one to the fine leg.
In the 45th over, Asif fell prey to his hit-and-miss style, getting bowled out by Chahal as the Pakistani hopes of posting a 250-run target dwindled.
The Indian pacers bowled an extremely tight line and length in the final five overs, rarely giving them the opportunity to free their arms.
In the end, Pakistan finished with 237-7 in their allotted 50 overs.
Captains' comments
Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said of the pitch at Dubai International Stadium: "It looks good to bat on and hopefully we can score enough today."
"Mohammad Amir is playing today. He's a main player. Shadab Khan is back as well. Haris Sohail and Usman Khan are out. We want to score 250-plus," Sarfraz said.
Pakistan had dropped struggling fast bowler Amir against Afghanistan, but he was recalled today after the team's unconvincing bowling display. Left-arm medium-pacer and newcomer Shaheen Afridi, who took two wickets against Afghanistan, is also in the team today.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he would be happy if his side continued to bowl the way it had during its last two games. "We restricted the teams to decent totals."
"We have to come out here, bowl well and chase whatever target they give us. Quite happy with the wristspinners. They are still learning, they went wicketless in the last two games, but they know exactly what they are doing."
"They've done it in the past many times. There will be games where they are not successful. That doesn't mean they are bad bowlers or are not bowling to plan. Sometimes you just have to give credit to the opposition. They understand the pitch here is quite slow and they understand they need to vary the pace," Sharma said.
Line-ups
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Comments (47)
Attack is the best defense.
Good luck to both team. Hoping for an exciting match. May the better team win today.
Best of luck Pakistan.... But India will win again
Have Pakistan ever found a pitch that is not good to bat first??
Pakistan will score 400+
Imam is not performing at the critical time for Pakistan. Inzimam must be held accountable for inducting Imam in the team as he is Inzimam's nephew.
Pakistan, 28/1 in 10 overs, bit like a crawl.
Why in the world Fakhar Zaman did not review that. It was clearly of his gloves. Babar Azam saw it as well.
Why our boys are so scared of Indian team. Seems another embarrassing game for us.
Pakistan - Struggling at 58/3 in 16 overs.
Need to make a match of it.
I still belive that in terms of batting Sarfraz is very naive that may make problem for other batsman and also for the team.
And so it begins...
Pakistan is not a good enough team. NEITHER HAVE THEY CONFIDENCE NOR TALENT.
Pakistan will win 100% and the winner gets Kashmir
The greens again in tatters. Time to switch off the TV sets and bring them off the road for Namaze Janaja.
To Whom It May Concern: Fugitive from law 'Pervez Musharraf' is watching the match in the stadium.
With current score of 58/3 in 16 overs;From India's perspective, by the end of 35 overs; India needs to get through the Pakistan middle order with 6 or even 7 down below 150 runs and if they can do that; India will sail through. On the other hand; from Pakistan's perspective , they need to keep their wickets intact up to 35 overs maybe just one more wicket with score around 150/3 or 170/4 and they are back in the game. A 260/270 is a par score here for Pakistani bowlers to win.
Pakistan fighting back after 3 down.
A message from domestic as well as global fans, friends, supporters, sponsors and admirers of green-shirts, "when you believe in yourself, anything is possible."
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan "Certainly he should have" but its all about panicing against Indian team.
India seems to be mentally more stronger than Pakistan. Strong chance of winning again.
Another embarrassing moment for pakistan
Honest opinion pakistani player playing under pressure. India is far ahead than pakistan. India will win 100%
Pakistan has little chance to win with Sarfraz Captaincy. He is unable to contribute at any level, rarely goes past single digit. He creates sense of stupidity. Barbar got out because of him, unable to play shots, and starts running even if anybody touches the ball. Out of form Sarfraz retire, please!
@Bogus Best comment of the day!!
Green cannot play under pressure. No confidence as usual. India will win. Best of luck all. I am Pak origin.
Guys, if we the spectators and fans of the team(s) are under so much of pressure, think about the players out in the field, it's our fault that our players are under pressure whenever they face each other. Please relieve them by considering an Indo-Pak cricket match as just a game n shouldn't make it a point of pride if one wins and shame if one looses.
Jamai raja ki half century
Malik is a class player, may be Pakistan can try to give some matches to do the captaincy , just a thought
@A shah lol
Find players who can play short formats cricket it deserves and not of test mindset. Minimum requirement is rotation, rotation and more rotation. While at it do something about captaincy as well.
Even if Pakistan posts 300 it will still very achievable for indian batsmen on this pitch.
Pakistan will win 100%
Shoaib is allowed as he is Damad
At the end of 40 overs, Pakistan are 169 with six wickets in hand. Atleast 100 more runs are required to be back into the game.
I don't think Pakistan is a bad team. It's just that they are lacking in co-ordination.
Pakistan will destroy India.
@Uday Kulkarni great prediction and analysis.
Very sensible innings Shoab @ right time and a spirited innings; you got out for a very god delivery; no complaints; you did your best to your team and country. great innings.
Expecting 250 for a good match, indian middle order will be tested today for sure.
@A shah I think you are capable of scoring in excess of 500.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Sir, you are slipping up ; we miss seeing the "hang on tough " lines from you these days...
@A shah Seems to be your elephant's prediction. Will revert back in four hours with the good news.
@A shah Please don't do that. We are terrified.
237, I think it is dependable with a kind of bowling that Pakistan has.
Defend able**
@A shah Sweet dreams