Pak vs India clash: Fakhar, Imam at the crease

As Pakistan and India face off against each other for a second time in the Asia Cup 2018 ─ this time at the Super Four stage ─ in Dubai, the green shirts won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan are at 20/0 at the end of the 6th over.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said of the pitch at Dubai International Stadium: "It looks good to bat on and hopefully we can score enough today."

"Mohammad Amir is playing today. He's a main player. Shadab Khan is back as well. Haris Sohail and Usman Khan are out. We want to score 250-plus," Sarfraz said.

Pakistan had dropped struggling fast bowler Amir against Afghanistan, but he was recalled today after the team's unconvincing bowling display. Left-arm medium-pacer and newcomer Shaheen Afridi, who took two wickets against Afghanistan, is also in the team today.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he would be happy if his side continued to bowl the way it had during its last two games. "We restricted the teams to decent totals."

"We have to come out here, bowl well and chase whatever target they give us. Quite happy with the wristspinners. They are still learning, they went wicketless in the last two games, but they know exactly what they are doing."

"They've done it in the past many times. There will be games where they are not successful. That doesn't mean they are bad bowlers or are not bowling to plan. Sometimes you just have to give credit to the opposition. They understand the pitch here is quite slow and they understand they need to vary the pace," Sharma said.

India's bowling unit has played well in the conditions apart from conceding an opening 174-run stand against Hong Kong.

After the group defeat to India, Pakistan narrowly avoided humiliation when Sarfraz's team beat Afghanistan in its opening Super Four match with just three balls to spare in Abu Dhabi. Also Friday, in Dubai, India easily beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets with 21 overs to spare in their last encounter. The defending champions, despite losing Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur to injury during the tournament, have looked the strongest team so far. They are expected to field the same lineup that defeated Bangladesh.

Teams

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

More details to follow.