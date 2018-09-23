DAWN.COM

Pak v Ind: Dhawan brings up his fifty as India take control

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated September 23, 2018

Imamul Haq, left, falls on the ground to stop the ball after a shot played by India's Shikhar Dhawan, right — AP
Shoaib Malik (L) reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed — AFP
Pakistan and India are up against each other a second time in the Asia Cup. ─ Photo courtesy ICC official Twitter
Shoaib Malik, left, watches the ball after hitting a six — AP
India are 91-0 after 18 overs against Pakistan in pursuit of the 238-run target to chase in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The usual pairing of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for India, whereas Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Dhawan struck the innings' first boundary in the 3rd over and repeated the trick in the 4th as both Indian batsmen looked nonplussed facing the southpaw pair.

Amir's lack of movement forced Sarfraz to replace him with Hasan Ali, who also conceded a boundary in his opening over, with his punisher being Sharma.

Sharma was given a lifeline in the sixth over when Imam inexplicably dropped an easy catch of his. The India openers made Pakistan pay for that reprieve as they easily dealt with whatever was hurled at them for the next four overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India were 53-0 — well and truly in the driving seat. And they kept it that way, taking their score to 72-0 at the end of 15 overs as Pakistan's search for a breakthrough continued.

Pakistan innings

After captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq opened the innings for Pakistan, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah shared the new ball for India.

Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the ODI Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India — AFP
Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the ODI Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India — AFP

Following a cautious start, Pakistan were dealt the first blow on the final ball of the 8th over when Haq was trapped leg-before-wicket by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Zaman, who was joined by Babar Azam at the crease, smacked the day's first maximum in the 13th over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Fakhar Zaman falls on the ground after he was dismissed by India's Kuldeep Yadav. — AP
Fakhar Zaman falls on the ground after he was dismissed by India's Kuldeep Yadav. — AP

The hard-hitting southpaw hit another four to Yadav in the 15th over but like his fellow opener, fell leg-before-wicket when trying to sweep one. Replays showed that Zaman may have earned a reprieve had he opted for a review but he decided against it despite consulting his partner.

Sharma, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam, front. — AP
Sharma, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam, front. — AP

In the next over, Pakistan lost another big wicket, this time Azam being the casualty due to Sarfraz Ahmed's call. Azam responded to a call for a single by the skipper, who then cancelled the call, leaving him in the lurch on the non-striker's end.

The resultant run-out left Pakistan three-down and needing a major innings from their skipper, who was joined by Shoaib Malik — the last game's match-winner.

Run weren't flowing in the first place but the trifecta of wickets dried them up even more. A couple more tight overs followed to leave Pakistan 71-3 after 20 overs.

The duo rotated the strike for the next five overs, taking their side to 92-3 at the halfway mark of their innings.

Sarfraz Ahmed plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India — AFP
Sarfraz Ahmed plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India — AFP

While Sarfraz was content at picking up singles, Malik was growing in confidence; he launched Chahal over the long-on boundary in the 28th over, at the end of which the score was 108-3.

Both Sarfraz and Malik hit 4s in the 31st over as they searched for an extra gear in order to ensure that the match remains competitive in the second innings of the game.

Malik brought up his second straight half-century of the Asia Cup 2018 with a single in the 35th over, at the end of which Pakistan were 141-3.

But Sarfraz couldn't replicate him, holing out in cover off the bowling of Yadav in the 39th over, at the end of which Pakistan were 165-4.

Asif came alive in the 42nd over bowled by Kumar, hitting two massive 6s to go with two 4s. At the end of that over, which leaked 22 runs, Pakistan were 193-4.

Asif Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India. — AFP
Asif Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India. — AFP

Malik's prized wicket fell in the 44th over when he nicked one to Dhoni when trying to glance one to the fine leg.

In the 45th over, Asif fell prey to his hit-and-miss style, getting bowled out by Chahal as the Pakistani hopes of posting a 250-run target dwindled.

The Indian pacers bowled an extremely tight line and length in the final five overs, rarely giving them the opportunity to free their arms.

In the end, Pakistan finished with 237-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking two wickets for just 29 runs in his 10, and in general being almost unhittable for Pakistani batters.

Captains' comments

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said of the pitch at Dubai International Stadium: "It looks good to bat on and hopefully we can score enough today."

"Mohammad Amir is playing today. He's a main player. Shadab Khan is back as well. Haris Sohail and Usman Khan are out. We want to score 250-plus," Sarfraz said.

Pakistan had dropped struggling fast bowler Amir against Afghanistan, but he was recalled today after the team's unconvincing bowling display. Left-arm medium-pacer and newcomer Shaheen Afridi, who took two wickets against Afghanistan, is also in the team today.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he would be happy if his side continued to bowl the way it had during its last two games. "We restricted the teams to decent totals."

"We have to come out here, bowl well and chase whatever target they give us. Quite happy with the wristspinners. They are still learning, they went wicketless in the last two games, but they know exactly what they are doing."

"They've done it in the past many times. There will be games where they are not successful. That doesn't mean they are bad bowlers or are not bowling to plan. Sometimes you just have to give credit to the opposition. They understand the pitch here is quite slow and they understand they need to vary the pace," Sharma said.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

J,Gamble
Sep 23, 2018 04:31pm

Attack is the best defense.

Afghan Jalebi
Sep 23, 2018 04:50pm

Good luck to both team. Hoping for an exciting match. May the better team win today.

azaad
Sep 23, 2018 05:04pm

Best of luck Pakistan.... But India will win again

Bogus
Sep 23, 2018 05:05pm

Have Pakistan ever found a pitch that is not good to bat first??

A shah
Sep 23, 2018 05:07pm

Pakistan will score 400+

Hamid
Sep 23, 2018 05:15pm

Imam is not performing at the critical time for Pakistan. Inzimam must be held accountable for inducting Imam in the team as he is Inzimam's nephew.

Bipul
Sep 23, 2018 05:18pm

Pakistan, 28/1 in 10 overs, bit like a crawl.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 23, 2018 05:34pm

Why in the world Fakhar Zaman did not review that. It was clearly of his gloves. Babar Azam saw it as well.

Pakistani
Sep 23, 2018 05:37pm

Why our boys are so scared of Indian team. Seems another embarrassing game for us.

vorshal
Sep 23, 2018 05:38pm

Pakistan - Struggling at 58/3 in 16 overs.

Need to make a match of it.

Manzoor
Sep 23, 2018 05:41pm

I still belive that in terms of batting Sarfraz is very naive that may make problem for other batsman and also for the team.

Nomansland
Sep 23, 2018 05:42pm

And so it begins...

Sam
Sep 23, 2018 05:42pm

Pakistan is not a good enough team. NEITHER HAVE THEY CONFIDENCE NOR TALENT.

A shah
Sep 23, 2018 05:46pm

Pakistan will win 100% and the winner gets Kashmir

sameer
Sep 23, 2018 05:47pm

The greens again in tatters. Time to switch off the TV sets and bring them off the road for Namaze Janaja.

MILF_Hunter
Sep 23, 2018 05:48pm

To Whom It May Concern: Fugitive from law 'Pervez Musharraf' is watching the match in the stadium.

Uday Kulkarni
Sep 23, 2018 05:48pm

With current score of 58/3 in 16 overs;From India's perspective, by the end of 35 overs; India needs to get through the Pakistan middle order with 6 or even 7 down below 150 runs and if they can do that; India will sail through. On the other hand; from Pakistan's perspective , they need to keep their wickets intact up to 35 overs maybe just one more wicket with score around 150/3 or 170/4 and they are back in the game. A 260/270 is a par score here for Pakistani bowlers to win.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 23, 2018 05:51pm

Pakistan fighting back after 3 down.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 23, 2018 05:59pm

A message from domestic as well as global fans, friends, supporters, sponsors and admirers of green-shirts, "when you believe in yourself, anything is possible."

Pakistani
Sep 23, 2018 05:59pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan "Certainly he should have" but its all about panicing against Indian team.

Vivek Kumar
Sep 23, 2018 05:59pm

India seems to be mentally more stronger than Pakistan. Strong chance of winning again.

Vs
Sep 23, 2018 06:00pm

Another embarrassing moment for pakistan

Dinesh Karthik
Sep 23, 2018 06:01pm

Honest opinion pakistani player playing under pressure. India is far ahead than pakistan. India will win 100%

wsyed
Sep 23, 2018 06:03pm

Pakistan has little chance to win with Sarfraz Captaincy. He is unable to contribute at any level, rarely goes past single digit. He creates sense of stupidity. Barbar got out because of him, unable to play shots, and starts running even if anybody touches the ball. Out of form Sarfraz retire, please!

J marfatia
Sep 23, 2018 06:04pm

@Bogus Best comment of the day!!

Shakil USA
Sep 23, 2018 06:10pm

Green cannot play under pressure. No confidence as usual. India will win. Best of luck all. I am Pak origin.

Dev
Sep 23, 2018 06:21pm

Guys, if we the spectators and fans of the team(s) are under so much of pressure, think about the players out in the field, it's our fault that our players are under pressure whenever they face each other. Please relieve them by considering an Indo-Pak cricket match as just a game n shouldn't make it a point of pride if one wins and shame if one looses.

Ashish
Sep 23, 2018 06:32pm

Jamai raja ki half century

Jayant
Sep 23, 2018 06:36pm

Malik is a class player, may be Pakistan can try to give some matches to do the captaincy , just a thought

Vivek Amar
Sep 23, 2018 06:43pm

@A shah lol

Shahid
Sep 23, 2018 06:47pm

Find players who can play short formats cricket it deserves and not of test mindset. Minimum requirement is rotation, rotation and more rotation. While at it do something about captaincy as well.

Deepak
Sep 23, 2018 06:48pm

Even if Pakistan posts 300 it will still very achievable for indian batsmen on this pitch.

A shah
Sep 23, 2018 06:54pm

Pakistan will win 100%

Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 23, 2018 07:03pm

Shoaib is allowed as he is Damad

J,Gamble
Sep 23, 2018 07:12pm

At the end of 40 overs, Pakistan are 169 with six wickets in hand. Atleast 100 more runs are required to be back into the game.

Sree
Sep 23, 2018 07:14pm

I don't think Pakistan is a bad team. It's just that they are lacking in co-ordination.

A shah
Sep 23, 2018 07:19pm

Pakistan will destroy India.

SANDY
Sep 23, 2018 07:24pm

@Uday Kulkarni great prediction and analysis.

harith
Sep 23, 2018 07:29pm

Very sensible innings Shoab @ right time and a spirited innings; you got out for a very god delivery; no complaints; you did your best to your team and country. great innings.

Dev
Sep 23, 2018 07:37pm

Expecting 250 for a good match, indian middle order will be tested today for sure.

Krishnan
Sep 23, 2018 07:44pm

@A shah I think you are capable of scoring in excess of 500.

Rehmatullah
Sep 23, 2018 07:45pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Sir, you are slipping up ; we miss seeing the "hang on tough " lines from you these days...

Krishnan
Sep 23, 2018 07:45pm

@A shah Seems to be your elephant's prediction. Will revert back in four hours with the good news.

Krishnan
Sep 23, 2018 07:46pm

@A shah Please don't do that. We are terrified.

Indian
Sep 23, 2018 07:55pm

@A shah Yes total of 3 matches against india

Krishnan
Sep 23, 2018 07:57pm

@A shah Almost touched 400. Just 163 short.

Dev
Sep 23, 2018 07:58pm

237, I think it is dependable with a kind of bowling that Pakistan has.

Dev
Sep 23, 2018 07:58pm

Defend able**

Shakuni mama
Sep 23, 2018 07:59pm

@A shah Sweet dreams

ARK
Sep 23, 2018 08:00pm

Not a par score. Unless there are any careless collapses, India will steadily chip it away.

vorshal
Sep 23, 2018 08:01pm

Great news, Pakistan 237/7.. India could not get Pakistan all out this time. Pakistan played better, now they have to defend this total with their great bowling combination.

J,Gamble
Sep 23, 2018 08:02pm

Well, Pakistan were able to score 237 runs in their 50 Overs. It could have been worse. Here, I have to admit that the Indians throwout the innings kept Pakistan batting in check. Now, if Pakistan can get couple of quick Indian wickets, it would be very difficult for the Indians to defend the target.

Manzoor
Sep 23, 2018 08:02pm

Once again India has proved that they are more professional that Pakistan in cricket.They brilliantly take control of the game at last ten overs of the game.Emotion is temporary but professionalism is hard earned.

Hwh
Sep 23, 2018 08:03pm

Nicely batted by Malik and pak captain.

Mark
Sep 23, 2018 08:10pm

@Krishnan ha ha. You are funny for sure. Guess India will win again

SR
Sep 23, 2018 08:10pm

I think Pakistan has enough on the board. I don't see India crossing 200.

Neutral
Sep 23, 2018 08:17pm

@SR Talk to you after the match.Either you should stop commenting or I will

Sunny Sarvagya
Sep 23, 2018 08:19pm

Another thrashing awaiting in the hands of india..

TOMATO
Sep 23, 2018 08:20pm

@Rehmatullah

I stole his thesaurus and he is lost; have a heart....

Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India)
Sep 23, 2018 08:23pm

My prediction for today is both sharma and Dhawan will score centuries. India will beat pakistan by 10 wickets within 40 overs.

Yub
Sep 23, 2018 08:24pm

Amir led attack has been given par score they should win from here

Bipul
Sep 23, 2018 08:26pm

India is staring at defeat as world class bowlers from Pakistan will be too hot to handle.

Deepak Ahuja
Sep 23, 2018 08:26pm

@SR Lol

Andy
Sep 23, 2018 08:27pm

@Ashraf Gilani (Kashmir, India) too much optimism

Pankaj
Sep 23, 2018 08:29pm

I think Pakistan showed some maturity but the captain

Indian
Sep 23, 2018 08:31pm

@SR If pakistan can score 237 india can score 327 on same pitch

Navtej Virk
Sep 23, 2018 08:33pm

I think Virat was needed today to chase this down. Rayudu at no 3 and Dinesh Karthik at 4...the weakest middle order of all teams...plus the last 4 can't bat, I think the openers have to do the bulk of scoring otherwise it'll be extremely difficult for India. By the way great innings from Shoaib 'Steel' again!

Fried Chillies
Sep 23, 2018 08:36pm

Pakistanis take heart it's a good performance. There was no collapse, batsman showed grit and kept their nerves. Yes they might be short on target but have enough on board for the bowlers to fight back and make a match out of it. Get Rohit on his left quickly and you will have done enough to test Indian batting line up. Here is wishing for a game.

Amir
Sep 23, 2018 08:36pm

237 is enough. With the best bowling attack in the world Pakistan will win easily. Congratulations to Pakistan in advance. I hope India will be competitive in the final!

Chanakya
Sep 23, 2018 08:36pm

Bangladesh made more than Pakistan in today's match.

Last Word
Sep 23, 2018 08:39pm

The son in law scored heavily again which India doesn't mind as others were taken care off by the Indian bowlers quite well. Just relax and enjoy this game irrespective who wins this game. The finals will be played between these two teams again and whosoever wins that game would matter.

Khwaja
Sep 23, 2018 08:53pm

@Amir you make comment after 30 overs of indian batting.

ARK
Sep 23, 2018 09:06pm

Too many catches put down. This will cost dearly.

Indian
Sep 23, 2018 09:10pm

@Shakil USA love u from india

Fried Chillies
Sep 23, 2018 09:13pm

Get some glue on your fingers. Pakistan should have an attacking field to rip through the top order since that's the only way to defend 237

Lodhia Ebrahim
Sep 23, 2018 09:14pm

Please drop Imam. An air of unease in the pak camp as the guy is not chosen on merit. Was and am a great fan of Inzimam but as selector , he is horrible.

Dev
Sep 23, 2018 09:14pm

I believe this match will go down the a couple of back to back wickets will change the game completely.

Tondapalli Srinivas
Sep 23, 2018 09:15pm

@Amir Keep dreaming...

Fried Chillies
Sep 23, 2018 09:18pm

Just a thought.... Did no one from Pakistan team call Moeen Ali in England for a tip or two!!

vorshal
Sep 23, 2018 09:24pm

@Dev REALLY!

J,Gamble
Sep 23, 2018 09:26pm

@Fried Chillies He is busy packing to play a series against Srilanka soon.

Neutral
Sep 23, 2018 09:26pm

I wish India wins, good start but still way to go

Asmani Kabutar
Sep 23, 2018 09:28pm

Beating India is a huge deal for Pakistan as India is clearly the better team than Pakistan for the past 15 years. Hence the Pakistanis keep celebrating the fluke champions trophy win of last year. Whereas Indians know they have a better team and do not celebrate their victories over Pakistan as much anymore.

Rajesh
Sep 23, 2018 09:32pm

Pakistan team lacks experience in facing international quality teams. And talent is not what it used to be.

Dev
Sep 23, 2018 09:33pm

@vorshal yes. It would definitely make the game interesting. This is again looking too one sided. There is no fun. Would rather watch chess or golf.

Izaz
Sep 23, 2018 09:38pm

Pathetic fielding

Sunny Sarvagya
Sep 23, 2018 09:40pm

@SR - what's ur opinion now bro.

Rajesh
Sep 23, 2018 09:41pm

It's the 9th over and Pakistan has already given up. Indians will make a snack out of the Pakistani bowling which is self styled " best in the world"

Sarah
Sep 23, 2018 09:43pm

Imam ahead of Azhar Ali,Nawaj ahead of Imaad Wasim,Hafeez not in team along with Junaid Khan absolutely makes no sense.Inzimamul Haq need to go as chief selector.

Texan
Sep 23, 2018 09:44pm

Pak team without Azhar and Hafeez! Young guys like Imama and Asif have a long way to go. India will win 2-1 but the final will be Pakistan's.

MD.Arafat shaikh
Sep 23, 2018 09:46pm

Is this player called imam just in the Pakistani team because he is a relative of inzamamulhaq and he has dropped the easiest of catches,bad luck shaheen afridi

KUL DEEP
Sep 23, 2018 09:46pm

I have never understood why we use the term ARCH RIVALS when we refer to India and Pakistan cricket teams ?

Why can't we just say a match between two cricket teams?

Suppose if India loses the match , then what will happen?

Will heaven fall over the heads ?

Please avoid this unnecesary chest thumping .

It acts like slow poison

Just enjoy the game .

Indian
Sep 23, 2018 09:46pm

Best bowling ib the world?

Deepak
Sep 23, 2018 09:48pm

I don't understand what makes Pakistani friends to think that this team can beat India. Yes it can boast of a fluke sometimes but just see the stats of both teams/players their performance against common opposition in the tournament. Don't insult your logic please.

