COAS attends funeral prayers of 7 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

Dawn.comSeptember 23, 2018

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and others offered funeral prayers at General Headquarters on Sunday for seven soldiers martyred in an attack in North Waziristan a day earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The soldiers were ambushed and came under attack from a compound while an intelligence-based operation in the Ghailani area of North Waziristan was under way. In return fire, the surviving soldiers in the group killed nine attackers.

A group of militants who were reported to have infiltrated from across the border was involved in the attack and apparently hiding in the compound.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were identified as Captain Junaid, Havaldar Ameer, Havaldar Asif, Havaldar Naseer, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Samiullah, and Sepoy Anwar.

Their bodies are being sent to their respective native towns for burial with full military honours.

Below are photographs and details of the martyred soldiers released by ISPR:

Capt Junaid of Murree tehsil was unmarried.

Havaldar Ameer of Gilgit district is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.

Havaldar Asif of Khanewal district is survived by his wife, parents, seven sisters and a brother.

Havaldar Naseer of Diamer district's Chilas area is survived by his wife and mother.

Havaldar Abdul Razzaq of Astore district is survived by a wife, a son and five daughters.

Sepoy Anwar Jan of Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer district was unmarried.

Sepoy Samiullah of GB's Hunza district was unmarried.

