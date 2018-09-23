DAWN.COM

PM Khan in Lahore to review Punjab’s progress on 100-day agenda, LG reforms

Dawn.com | Arif MalikUpdated September 23, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his visit to Lahore on Sunday, declared that strengthening local bodies is the primary agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government.

The premier chaired a meeting to discuss the establishment of local bodies that was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and senior party leadership.

Addressing the meeting, PM Khan said that devolution of power is the only way to empower the masses. He added that local body system will make way for future leadership and break the status quo.

Earlier today, PM Khan had arrived at Lahore today to review Punjab’s progress on his government's 100-day agenda, and to launch an 'empowered' local government system as well as police reforms.

PM Khan is expected to discuss the proposed reforms in the local government system. Senior minister Aleem Khan, who is also heading a special task force, is expected to come up with a viable LG system to be introduced in the province.

The premier will hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the cabinet, political leadership and bureaucracy of Punjab. He will also hold a detailed meeting with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general.

The prime minister is also expected to chair a cabinet meeting to review the provincial government’s performance on the 100-day agenda. CM Buzdar had already reviewed the 100-day plan and progress of 15 government departments a day ago.

Following the cabinet meeting, the prime minister will hold separate meetings with the commissioners and deputy commissioners at the chief minister’s secretariat and take up some administrative matters, including political interference in officials’ working.

All bureaucrats and police officers have already been called to Lahore for a meeting. A separate meeting will be held with Chief Minister's Adviser Nasir Durrani, Inspector General Police Punjab Mohammad Tahir, the Intelligence Bureau head as well as the Federal Investigation Agency director, media reports suggested.

Earlier in the day, affectees of a housing society held a protest demonstration outside Imran Khan's Zaman Town residence, causing traffic blockage.

