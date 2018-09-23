Devolution only way to empower masses, PM Khan says

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his visit to Lahore on Sunday, declared that strengthening local bodies is the primary agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government.

To discuss the establishment of local bodies, the premier chaired a meeting attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and senior party leadership.

Addressing the meeting, PM Khan said that devolution of power is the only way to empower the masses. He added that the local body system would pave the way for future leadership and break the status quo.

Senior minister Aleem Khan, who is also heading a special task force, is expected to come up with a viable LG system to be introduced in the province.

Later, while briefing the media, Chaudhry said that in the next 48 hours, the participants of the meeting will decide the number of members to be included in village and union councils. The participants will also decide if direct elections should be held on the tehsil level or district level.

The prime minister also held a separate meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his cabinet, in which he assigned various targets to provincial ministers, said Chaudhry.

"The vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is that of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and wherever the party has secured a majority, the premier will ensure that the vision is acted upon," the information minister said.

Agenda for the day

PM Khan was to chair a cabinet meeting on Sunday to review the Punjab government’s performance on the PTI's 100-day agenda. CM Buzdar had already reviewed the 100-day plan and progress of 15 government departments a day ago.

Following the cabinet meeting, the prime minister held separate meetings with commissioners and deputy commissioners at the chief minister’s secretariat and took up some administrative matters, including political interference in officials’ working.

All bureaucrats and police officers had been called to Lahore for the meeting.

A separate meeting was scheduled with Chief Minister's Adviser Nasir Durrani, Inspector General Police Punjab Mohammad Tahir, the Intelligence Bureau chief as well as the Federal Investigation Agency director, media reports suggested.