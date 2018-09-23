DAWN.COM

3 tribesmen killed, 2 injured by unknown attackers in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahSeptember 23, 2018

Three men were killed and two injured after unidentified armed men attacked the camp of a pro-government tribal militia in the Dasht Goran area of Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Sunday, Levies sources told DawnNewsTV.

The attack was carried out at 3am, after which the assailants fled the scene, security forces said.

The dead were identified as Tahir Shambani, Ghulam Sharif Shambani and Pir Bakhsh Shambani, while Rezakh Shambani and Hafizullah Shambani were injured. The victims belong to the Shambani tribe.

The attack was strongly condemned by former home minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who demanded that the culprits be caught at the earliest. A search operation has been launched to find the miscreants.

