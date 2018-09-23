DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Qureshi, Pompeo meet on Oct 2 for ties reset

Anwar IqbalUpdated September 23, 2018

Email

WASHINGTON: The United States and Pakistan will resume their effort to reset a once close relationship on Oct 2, when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in the US capital.

Mr Qureshi has reached Washington on a 10-day official visit to the US that includes talks with the Trump administration and the new Pakistani government’s first interaction with the United Nations.

The visit caught international attention earlier this week when India accepted a Pakistani proposal for a meeting between their foreign ministers in New York and even the US State Department welcomed the move, calling it “terrific news”.

India, however, ended the short-lived excitement by abruptly calling off the meeting, although the State Department still urges “the Indians and Pakistanis … to sit down and have a conversation together” that could lead to “a good, strong bilateral relationship in the future”.

For Pakistan, however, Qureshi-Pompeo meeting was always more important, as they seek to rebuild their relationship with a power that for decades was a close ally.

It was during Mr Pompeo’s first visit to Islamabad earlier this month that the two sides agreed to “reset” their ties on more pragmatic grounds, instead of seeking the revival of a blanket relationship that disappointed both.

Both sides, however, have their own interpretations of the so-called pragmatic expectations.

The United States sees this as end to all cross-border attacks into Afghanistan, cessation of “terrorist” attacks into India and preventing extremist groups from collecting funds inside Pakistan.

Unless Pakistan does that, there will be no resumption of the security assistance that was suspended in January this year. A news item in a US newspaper, The Washington Times, however, claimed that the Trump administration is divided over whether to resume the aid now.

Although played up in the Pakistani media, the news item also hinted that Washington expects the new Pakistani government to take steps that could lead to the resumption of aid. This, in plain language, means no security aid until cross-border attacks stop.

Pakistan too has its own expectations and top on this agenda are:

Revival of the once close relationship, US support for Pakistan’s efforts for a bailout package from the IMF, and also to help prevent the international financial watchdog, FATF, from putting Islamabad on its black list. Pakistan is already on the grey list.

The United States believes that Pakistan can still influence Taliban insurgents — particularly the Haqqani Network — to persuade them to join the Afghan peace process.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Challenge for the ulema

Challenge for the ulema

Efforts to utilise religious diplomatic channels between Pakistan and Afghanistan are not new.
Storm clouds

Storm clouds

Cyril Almeida
The next nine months will not be pretty for the PTI fiscally. Which could trigger Imran to do something reckless to

Editorial

September 23, 2018

India’s absurd move

EVEN by the often bewildering standards of Pakistan-India relations, the latest dust-up is confusing and...
September 23, 2018

Unnecessary pressure

PAKISTAN has made some headway against terror financing, but its progress remains uneven. That is the gist of a US...
September 23, 2018

Rohingya horrors

AFTER last year’s deadly crackdown on the Rohingya community in Myanmar, mass atrocities were committed, including...
Updated September 21, 2018

Rigging inquiry

IF democratic institutions are to be strengthened, failures, mistakes and poor decisions need to be identified. The...
September 21, 2018

Pharma’s tax dodge

BIG pharma often cites two factors to justify its high drug prices: large investments in research and development,...
September 21, 2018

Passage to peace

IN the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak next year, the historical Darbar Sahib shrine in...