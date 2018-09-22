DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

7 soldiers martyred in crossfire with militants in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated September 22, 2018

Email

The military’s media wing reported on Saturday that seven soldiers including a captain embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with militants during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public relations said that a group of “terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and was hiding in a compound” in Gharlamai area of North Waziristan.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi, and Sepoy Anwar.

During the operation by security forces nine terrorists were also killed, whose bodies have been held, read the ISPR statement.

“The area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress,” read the military’s statement.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Uniform education?

Uniform education?

The meaning of ‘uniformity’ has to be seen in terms of giving a boost to those being left behind.

Editorial

Updated September 21, 2018

Rigging inquiry

IF democratic institutions are to be strengthened, failures, mistakes and poor decisions need to be identified. The...
September 21, 2018

Pharma’s tax dodge

BIG pharma often cites two factors to justify its high drug prices: large investments in research and development,...
September 21, 2018

Passage to peace

IN the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak next year, the historical Darbar Sahib shrine in...
September 20, 2018

Mini-budget blues

THERE was never any doubt that the PTI government would have to announce a new set of painful fiscal measures soon...
Updated September 20, 2018

Nawaz Sharif’s release

THE remainder of the NAB trial will continue as will the appeal against the initial conviction by the NAB court, but...
September 20, 2018

TB challenge

ALTHOUGH over 1.5m people worldwide die of tuberculosis each year, the disease has not received the global attention...