7 soldiers martyred in crossfire with militants in North Waziristan, says ISPR

The military’s media wing reported on Saturday that seven soldiers including a captain embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with militants during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public relations said that a group of “terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and was hiding in a compound” in Gharlamai area of North Waziristan.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi, and Sepoy Anwar.

During the operation by security forces nine terrorists were also killed, whose bodies have been held, read the ISPR statement.

“The area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress,” read the military’s statement.