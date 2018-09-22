Hasan Ali, Afghanistan's Asghar and Rashid fined for misconduct in Asia Cup match

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan were all fined 15 per cent of their match fees for violations of the ICC Code of Conduct, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.

All three players also received one demerit point each for breaching Level 1 of the code of conduct in separate incidents during last night's Super-Four match of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.

According to the ICC, Hasan and Asghar pleaded guilty to breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The said article deals with “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”.

Hasan, in the 33rd over of Afghanistan’s innings, "threatened to throw the ball towards striker Hashmatullah Shahidi after fielding off his own bowling," a press released issued by the ICC said.

Asghar, the Afghanistan skipper, was found guilty of brushing his shoulder with Hasan Ali in the 37th over as he passed him while taking a run.

Rashid, on the other hand, was found to have violated Article 2.1.7, which deals with “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

He was charged and fined for giving a sendoff to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan’s innings "by holding up a finger and staring at the batsman, an action that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the departing batsman", according to the ICC website.

According to the handout, Hasan and Rashid have received demerit points for the first time. However, it is the second occasion that Asghar has been handed a demerit point within a 24-month period.

In February 2017, "Asghar received a reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent against an umpire’s decision in an ODI against Zimbabwe," the ICC said.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Shaun George, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Anisur Rahman. All three players accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

According to the ICC, a Level 1 breach "carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points".