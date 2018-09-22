'Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India,' says PM Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to respond to India's cancellation of the meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), calling New Delhi's response "arrogant and negative".
"Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue," said PM Khan. "However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Friday had called off the meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers — just a day after confirming the development.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had announced the cancellation in a strongly worded statement, saying: "It is obvious that behind Pakistan's proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office," he said. "Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless."
However, the reasons cited by India for cancelling the talks have raised questions as they are not recent developments. The MEA spokesperson referred to the "killing of Indian security forces" allegedly by "Pakistani entities" and Islamabad's decision to release stamps allegedly "glorifying terrorists" as the reasons behind the cancellation of talks.
The Foreign Office, in a statement on Friday night, pointed out that the alleged killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier took place two days prior to the Indian announcement of its agreement to hold the bilateral meeting.
“When the allegations of Pakistan's involvement first appeared, the Pakistan Rangers clearly conveyed to BSF through official channels that Pakistan had nothing to do with it. Pakistan Rangers also extended help in efforts to locate the soldier's body," said the FO statement issued on Friday night. “These facts were known to the Indian authorities and a part of the Indian media also reported that Pakistan had refuted its involvement. Yet, this motivated and malicious propaganda continued."
Islamabad also raised the point that the postage stamps mentioned in the Indian statement were issued before the July 25 elections, following which Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office.
FO had also taken exception to the language and tone of the Indian statement, saying: "Most unfortunate is the reference in the Indian MEA statement to the person of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. We choose not to further comment beyond saying that these comments are against all norms of civilised discourse and diplomatic communication."
Comments (52)
You are 100% right dear PM Imran Khan.
And the Lion Roars!!!!
It was expected from India to walk away from talks on the verge of Indian elections.Peace will not prevail between India and Pakistan as long as BJP in power. Showing aggression and hatred is their agenda.
A strong statement by strong prime minister
That is called eye for an eye
Excellent response by PM
A perfect comment by IK.
well said PM IK. The Indian leadership seems to know the price of everything but the value of nothing!
Good response by PM of Pakistan.
How come a small person whose background is to sell tea could understand or see a larger picture.
I say to PM Imran Khan: don't expect much from Modi and his government before their elections. Focus on our domestics problems first, get rid of black sheep from our institutions appointed by NS and his cronies, recover all looted money from corrupt mafia, take measures that will provide basic necessities to common and poor people. These are more important then having talks with India.
Why need to worry?
Great response...;)
It’s a cheap election stunt by Modi.
"However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."
There couldn't have been a better way than the statement above to sum up the situation on the other side, Pakistan has nothing to loose, Well said Mr. PM.
Imran Khan is the PM of Pakistan. Man of his stature should not have indulged himself on such petty things!! Not a good diplomatic move!!
What else can he say at the disgusting and disgraced recent U-Turn pertaining to resumption of talks, taken by the biased, bigot, cunning and crooked "movers and shakers" of New and Old Delhi with the newly elected government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Indians are real evil behind all atrocities in Baluchistan, Kashmir and even Army public school incident.
They are not gonna come to peaceful talks and discussion to progress towards peace.
India doesn't want peace in the region.
A befitting answer.
PM Imran has done more than what was required from him in his initial weeks in power to kick start the peace process. India has responded in a negative and very much arrogant manner with no intention to sit around the table to discuss the issues. India needs to take positive steps along with Pakistan to resolve the disputes and enhance trade to benefit both. Countries need trust and stability as nuclear neighbours, period!
"calling New Delhi's response "arrogant and negative".
India one of the poorest countries and heavily indebted. It is worse off in nearly every indicator of social index, so IK or his government ministers should not use words like "arrogant" but "immaturity". US can be called arrogant due to their super power status. Do not use terms that India is incapable of exercising.
This is going to create a storm
Focus on your economy first Mr. Khan
Disappointed? Was India ever reasonable in it's behavior with anything? A snake can change its skin but not its disposition.
Excellent comments.
Well said PM Khan. Small men always occupying big offices whom have no vision. Proud of you Mr. Khan.
Well, its good for both countries to ignore each other and work in their own home rather. Indo pak cannot be friends in atleast next few generations. So, peace lies in ignorance. There cannot be any relations where two countries hate each other this much, n their people too.
Good call by PM looks lilke the right wing Modi Indian party are another form of extremists - Never mind Pakistan will Prevail.
Well said PM Khan. India should give peace a chance
Immature response from India and way of doing things is childish as well.
We as a Indian dont want any talks whatsoever. We had enough of these discussions.
India had such a great chance to take the path of peace with IK at the helm, who himself is a man of peace. Shame.
This is all about India.
I think let the government fight, people with people relationship should not get hit by this
Wow, amazing response from PM - befitting.
Politics is not cricket mr Khan!
Well said IK. Pakistan should go on a diplomatic offensive to show the real face of Modi government to the international audience.
it is not a cricket field.. show some patience. ur immature statement will not do any good
"Small person occupying big office". Wow, clean bowled that person, whoever it might be. :)
@Kohan We will but we can not ignore the rape and murder of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian Army. Kashmiris want to be with Pakistan. Not under the evil Indian Army
The differences between India and Pakistan are too large to make talks meaningful. Diplomatic time and political capital are precious resources and should be used where the prospects of impact are the highest...
This was a massive blunder by india - there is no other solution then a peaceful settlement - setting preconditions is like saying give us what we want then we will sit down - life doesn’t work like that - there will need to be compromises on both sides and both countries will need to live together peacefully
@SkyHawk - IMK - Your cricket trick doesn't work with our politics. We are far ahead in politics....!
Well done Imran Khan this is the leadership Pakistan was looking for along time. Pakistan Zindabad. The whole nation is behind Imran Khan.
PM Khan got a bouncer, unfortunately with a start of politics from India.
@srinivas and what about immature childish statements by India? You think those are really helping?
Imran Khan is a great person and a prime minister, and know how to reply.
PM is damn right. He is the PM of atomic power nation shuldnt be afraid of India speak in Midi eyes. We have best army in world and best defence equipment in world . Next is Trump .
Wow! now thats a leader! well said IK!
In US I mingle with Indians. And I know what they think about Pakistan. Not all Indians think like Modi. For example people from Kerala very open minded and have good feelings for Pakistanis and not much concerned about Kashmir issue. But Indians from few areas and from certain class structure has too much venom against Pakistan. Modi is one of them. IK please do not waste your time building good relations with India. Just focus on domestic issues and keep Pak Defence state of the art.
Very disappointing response from India this shows the real intent of Modi sarkar. Elections are coming in India and Modi wants to keep his focus on pakistan bashing. Mostly his voters are conservative and are firm believers on anti pakistan rhetoric. Peace must prevail as its win win situation for both countries to prosper and utilize their wealth on the poor rather to spend it on the military but Modi clearly not interested.
Well said IK. You cannot accept any meaningful dialogue from India due to strong Israel lobby there. The proof is world keeping there eyes closed on atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir.