DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian troops launch massive operation in IHK's Pulwama district

APPSeptember 22, 2018

Email

In India-held Kashmir, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in several villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Lassipora, Armula, Alaipora, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payeen, Hajdarpora and Acchan areas of the district and launched door-to-door searches.

The operation comes following the killing of three Indian police personnel posted in India-held Kashmir reportedly by armed Kashmiris, who have been waging a struggle for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The three were taken hostage when Kashmiri fighters raided over a dozen homes of police officers in two southern Kashmir villages, Indian officials said, adding that bullet-riddled bodies of the kidnapped policemen were recovered on Friday.

The killings came days after the region's largest group fighting for Kashmir's independence asked officers to quit the Kashmiri police force and stay away from operations targeting pro-independence fighters.

A fourth policeman who had resigned from the police days earlier was also among those taken hostage early on Friday. The former officer was released unharmed, Indian police said.

KASHMIR UNREST
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 22, 2018 01:37pm

India is killing innocent people and, yet world is silent - is this so called democracy's ethics. Why UNO is not taking any action and, why USA is supporting India that encourage them to kill more people!

Sameer
Sep 22, 2018 01:42pm

The world must witness. Pakistan's steps of reconciliation have been met with fierce hatred.

Changez Khan
Sep 22, 2018 01:47pm

The ONLY solution is to give the Kashmiris their freedom and their land back.

JA-Australia
Sep 22, 2018 01:53pm

State-sponsored terrorism.

M. Saeed
Sep 22, 2018 01:56pm

This very clearly shows the intention of the US to shift Syria war to Kashmir, as reported by some of it's media. Our leadership should rise from its victory glories and tackle this furious bull from its horns, before it becomes an enormous monster, as it's trainers want.

Naxalite
Sep 22, 2018 02:05pm

Muscular policy will always fail. Let them live freely and peacefully

Markhor
Sep 22, 2018 02:15pm

India must know that you can not bring peace by guns!! The clear example is Afghanistan

IK
Sep 22, 2018 02:40pm

A Kashmiri is killing another Kashmiri sad to see

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Uniform education?

Uniform education?

The meaning of ‘uniformity’ has to be seen in terms of giving a boost to those being left behind.

Editorial

Updated September 21, 2018

Rigging inquiry

IF democratic institutions are to be strengthened, failures, mistakes and poor decisions need to be identified. The...
September 21, 2018

Pharma’s tax dodge

BIG pharma often cites two factors to justify its high drug prices: large investments in research and development,...
September 21, 2018

Passage to peace

IN the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak next year, the historical Darbar Sahib shrine in...
September 20, 2018

Mini-budget blues

THERE was never any doubt that the PTI government would have to announce a new set of painful fiscal measures soon...
Updated September 20, 2018

Nawaz Sharif’s release

THE remainder of the NAB trial will continue as will the appeal against the initial conviction by the NAB court, but...
September 20, 2018

TB challenge

ALTHOUGH over 1.5m people worldwide die of tuberculosis each year, the disease has not received the global attention...