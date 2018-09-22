Indian troops launch massive operation in IHK's Pulwama district

In India-held Kashmir, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in several villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Lassipora, Armula, Alaipora, Batnur, Garbug, Naupora Payeen, Hajdarpora and Acchan areas of the district and launched door-to-door searches.

The operation comes following the killing of three Indian police personnel posted in India-held Kashmir reportedly by armed Kashmiris, who have been waging a struggle for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The three were taken hostage when Kashmiri fighters raided over a dozen homes of police officers in two southern Kashmir villages, Indian officials said, adding that bullet-riddled bodies of the kidnapped policemen were recovered on Friday.

The killings came days after the region's largest group fighting for Kashmir's independence asked officers to quit the Kashmiri police force and stay away from operations targeting pro-independence fighters.

A fourth policeman who had resigned from the police days earlier was also among those taken hostage early on Friday. The former officer was released unharmed, Indian police said.