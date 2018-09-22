Accountability court issues arrest warrants for MQM's Babar Ghauri in KPT corruption case
An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Babar Ghauri in a reference pertaining to Rs2.8 billion corruption in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).
NAB has alleged in the reference — filed on the Sindh High Court's orders — that eight men, including Ghouri, in connivance with each other had illegally regularised 940 employees of KPT, causing Rs2.8bn loss to the national exchequer.
The court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ghauri and deferred hearing the reference until October 17.
NAB had first taken this case to the SHC which had directed that a reference on the matter be filed in the accountability court by August 8.
Earlier, the SHC had directed NAB to arrest Ghauri as part of the investigation.
“What had the NAB done to arrest Ghauri and others? If some accused persons are still absconding, they should be arrested,” a member of the SHC bench had remarked at the time.
Another joke from NAB...he is US citizen now....So they have guts to arrest him....NAB a sucking our tax payers money...Should be shut down...
The chickens are coming home to roost.
Does anyone know where is Babar Ghauri these days? I think our agencies need to arrest those who are available in the country, unfortunately those who are already arrested are still unable to sentenced because of a very slow and deteriorated accountability system.
Another incompetency of NAB exposed, why tax payer money is wasted on staff and their heads if they are incapable of performing their jobs professionally. Close NAB or sack all black sheep and appoint new capable staff - public is fed up with topi dramas and biased decisions and behavior towards rich and famous.
When criminals flee from country then starts book in the case ! what a justice.When criminal safely reach abroad settled there start doing business there.Live lavish life over there.People of Pakistan suffer ! Again public Lots of money spending on Court hearings procedures and criminal already live abroad. Immediately confiscate his property in Pakistan.
Why so much delay in arresting him? this is how the unjust system works in favour of vvips.
Not very deep-down in the past, the whole annual budget of Pakistan used to be of about Rs. 2 billion. Now, the Rupee has lost it's value so much that, an ordinary crook like this man here, swindles Rs.2.8 billion and gets away unscathed.
All MQM leaders shold charge against corruption. Speciaky present Sitting Ministers from MQM in federal Gov.
Who so ever has done corruption to be tried and punished.
Yet another useless warrant for someone, who has long run away and living in the UK?
If you had no luck getting extradition of Altaf Hussan of MQM, the head honcho, than you have no chance with this guy.
In the meantime, the biggest fish, Ishaq Dar of PML-N, has not been heard from in nearly a year.
So don't hold your breath!
@M. Saeed . Yes, there was a time, ( around the time of formation of the country, 70+ years ago) when most people could barely afford a bicycle, average man earned Rs. 20 a month to support an entire family. So a thief could have been satisfied with stealing his monthly salary or his bike. Now they want your car, your watch and mobile too.. Everything is relative.
So what's your point??
There are still some people in Pakistan, who are suspected of having stolen more than $2 billion. Imagine how many rupees is that??