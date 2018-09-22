DAWN.COM

Accountability court issues arrest warrants for MQM's Babar Ghauri in KPT corruption case

Shafi BalochSeptember 22, 2018

An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Babar Ghauri in a reference pertaining to Rs2.8 billion corruption in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

NAB has alleged in the reference — filed on the Sindh High Court's orders — that eight men, including Ghouri, in connivance with each other had illegally regularised 940 employees of KPT, causing Rs2.8bn loss to the national exchequer.

The court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ghauri and deferred hearing the reference until October 17.

NAB had first taken this case to the SHC which had directed that a reference on the matter be filed in the accountability court by August 8.

Earlier, the SHC had directed NAB to arrest Ghauri as part of the investigation.

“What had the NAB done to arrest Ghauri and others? If some accused persons are still absconding, they should be arrested,” a member of the SHC bench had remarked at the time.

Shib
Sep 22, 2018 01:12pm

Another joke from NAB...he is US citizen now....So they have guts to arrest him....NAB a sucking our tax payers money...Should be shut down...

Ali Sabir
Sep 22, 2018 01:14pm

The chickens are coming home to roost.

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 22, 2018 01:22pm

Does anyone know where is Babar Ghauri these days? I think our agencies need to arrest those who are available in the country, unfortunately those who are already arrested are still unable to sentenced because of a very slow and deteriorated accountability system.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 22, 2018 01:32pm

Another incompetency of NAB exposed, why tax payer money is wasted on staff and their heads if they are incapable of performing their jobs professionally. Close NAB or sack all black sheep and appoint new capable staff - public is fed up with topi dramas and biased decisions and behavior towards rich and famous.

Rehmat Ali
Sep 22, 2018 01:47pm

When criminals flee from country then starts book in the case ! what a justice.When criminal safely reach abroad settled there start doing business there.Live lavish life over there.People of Pakistan suffer ! Again public Lots of money spending on Court hearings procedures and criminal already live abroad. Immediately confiscate his property in Pakistan.

arshad MUNIR
Sep 22, 2018 01:51pm

Why so much delay in arresting him? this is how the unjust system works in favour of vvips.

M. Saeed
Sep 22, 2018 02:01pm

Not very deep-down in the past, the whole annual budget of Pakistan used to be of about Rs. 2 billion. Now, the Rupee has lost it's value so much that, an ordinary crook like this man here, swindles Rs.2.8 billion and gets away unscathed.

Danish
Sep 22, 2018 02:03pm

All MQM leaders shold charge against corruption. Speciaky present Sitting Ministers from MQM in federal Gov.

M1 Jamal
Sep 22, 2018 02:22pm

Who so ever has done corruption to be tried and punished.

ABE
Sep 22, 2018 02:33pm

Yet another useless warrant for someone, who has long run away and living in the UK?

If you had no luck getting extradition of Altaf Hussan of MQM, the head honcho, than you have no chance with this guy.

In the meantime, the biggest fish, Ishaq Dar of PML-N, has not been heard from in nearly a year.

So don't hold your breath!

ABE
Sep 22, 2018 02:37pm

@M. Saeed . Yes, there was a time, ( around the time of formation of the country, 70+ years ago) when most people could barely afford a bicycle, average man earned Rs. 20 a month to support an entire family. So a thief could have been satisfied with stealing his monthly salary or his bike. Now they want your car, your watch and mobile too.. Everything is relative.

So what's your point??

There are still some people in Pakistan, who are suspected of having stolen more than $2 billion. Imagine how many rupees is that??

