Roadside bombing kills 8 children in northern Afghanistan

At least eight children have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in northern Afghanistan's Faryab province on Friday, an official said.

Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said six other kids were wounded in the blast that took place late on Friday afternoon in Shirin Tagab district.

Yuresh said that according to a hospital report, two of the wounded kids are in a critical condition.

All of the children are between five and 12 years of age and were playing when the bomb exploded, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Yuresh blamed Taliban militants who usually plant roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces in different parts of the province.