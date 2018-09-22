DAWN.COM

Hanif Abbasi shifted from Adiala jail to Attock prison after photo leak controversy

Tahir NaseerSeptember 22, 2018

Hanif Abbasi (3-L) is seen sitting next to Nawaz Sharif in the photo taken in Adiala jail superintendent’s office. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Mohammad Hanif Abbasi was on Saturday morning shifted from Adiala prison in Rawalpindi to Attock jail, sources told DawnNewsTV.

Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction in the ephedrine quota case, was shifted to the prison in Attock in the early hours of Saturday on the recommendation of a two-member inquiry committee, a source in Adiala jail said.

The committee was formed to investigate how photographs were taken of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and others in the office of the Central Jail Adiala superintendent prior to Sharif’s release on Wednesday on orders of the Islamabad High Court. Abbasi was one of the leaders seen in the photo.

ANF had registered a case against Abbasi and his accomplices in June 2012 under sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.

The CNS Court of Rawalpindi sentenced Hanif Abbasi to lifetime in prison in the case just before the July 25 general elections.

Suleman
Sep 22, 2018 11:00am

Shocking the way the jail officers behave with the rich and powerful. They grovel at the feet of people like NS, as if they have done favour by being incarcerated in their jail.

WARRIs
Sep 22, 2018 11:07am

The law will continue to be mercilessly broken unless these so called powerful and corrupt politicians are taught a lesson to obey the rule of land. These Pakistani politicians are the most unruly people on the planet...

Ahsan Gul
Sep 22, 2018 11:07am

Nawaz Sharif in this picture does not look like in jail. Jail in charge must be suspended and thrown away from this job. No doubt that there are two different systems one for rich and affluent and the other for poor seven in jails.

Qaiser Ahmed
Sep 22, 2018 11:12am

Central Jail Adiala superintendent should be suspended. But, will he be?

Naqvi
Sep 22, 2018 11:19am

What about the jail officials ? Who will punish them ? Or are they beyond accountability ? If they are made an example then in future no one will dare to flout the rules.

Zak
Sep 22, 2018 11:21am

What kind of system is this, instead of punishing and removing the prison officers responsible, the cruminal is shifted. CM Buzdar, was the wrong choice, who has no clue of government function. A more honest ,tough but experienced person should have been made CM to clean up the system.

RK
Sep 22, 2018 11:34am

A storm in tea cup. What is wrong with this meeting in the Office of Jail Supt? Is it illegal, smashing any law or violating Jail Manual? Why so much noise?

lkhan
Sep 22, 2018 11:37am

Good... good....

Ahmed Saeed
Sep 22, 2018 11:39am

Will enjoy the serene atmosphere in attock jail now

Omer maqsood
Sep 22, 2018 11:41am

The jail superintendent should be immediately fired from his job.

