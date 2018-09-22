Hanif Abbasi shifted from Adiala jail to Attock prison after photo leak controversy
PML-N leader Mohammad Hanif Abbasi was on Saturday morning shifted from Adiala prison in Rawalpindi to Attock jail, sources told DawnNewsTV.
Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction in the ephedrine quota case, was shifted to the prison in Attock in the early hours of Saturday on the recommendation of a two-member inquiry committee, a source in Adiala jail said.
The committee was formed to investigate how photographs were taken of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and others in the office of the Central Jail Adiala superintendent prior to Sharif’s release on Wednesday on orders of the Islamabad High Court. Abbasi was one of the leaders seen in the photo.
ANF had registered a case against Abbasi and his accomplices in June 2012 under sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.
The CNS Court of Rawalpindi sentenced Hanif Abbasi to lifetime in prison in the case just before the July 25 general elections.
