Islamabad 'deeply disappointed' over New Delhi's cancellation of meeting between FMs
The Pakistan government on Friday said it is “deeply disappointed” after New Delhi announced to cancel the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan — which was to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York — and blamed India for "once again wasting an opportunity to change the dynamics of the bilateral relationship".
A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that the reasons cited by the Indian side for the decision to cancel the foreign ministers' meeting, within 24 hours of its public confirmation, are entirely unconvincing.
“The so-called ‘disturbing developments’ alluded to in the Indian statement predated the Indian agreement to hold the bilateral meeting in New York,” Islamabad said.
Clarifying its position on the matter, the Foreign Office said that the alleged killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier took place two days prior to the Indian announcement of its agreement to hold the bilateral meeting.
“When the allegations of Pakistan's involvement first appeared, the Pakistan Rangers clearly conveyed to BSF through official channels that Pakistan had nothing to do with it. Pakistan Rangers also extended help in efforts to locate the soldier's body.
“These facts were known to the Indian authorities and a part of the Indian media also reported that Pakistan had refuted its involvement. Yet, this motivated and malicious propaganda continued.
“Pakistan takes this opportunity to categorically reject these allegations once again. Our authorities would be prepared to conduct a joint investigation to establish the truth,” read the Foreign Office statement.
The other reason cited by the Indian ministry referred to the issuance of 20 special postage stamps by Pakistan Post on July 24, highlighting the gross violation of human rights by Indian forces in held Kashmir.
Islamabad clarified that the postage stamps mentioned in the Indian statement were issued before the July 25 elections, following which Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office.
“The stamps highlight the gross and systematic human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which were extensively documented also in a comprehensive report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as late as June 2018.
“By falsely raising the canard of ‘terrorism’, India can neither hide its unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people nor can it delegitimise their indigenous struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination,” the Foreign Office maintained.
Most unfortunate is the reference in the Indian MEA statement to the person of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The Foreign Office also expressed disappointment over the “reference in the Indian MEA statement to the person of the Prime Minister of Pakistan”, and termed it “unfortunate”.
“We choose not to further comment beyond saying that these comments are against all norms of civilised discourse and diplomatic communication,” read the statement.
Putting the record straight, the Foreign Office mentioned that PM Imran Khan had, in his first public comments after his electoral success, outlined a forward-looking vision of Pakistan-India relations.
“He had clearly stated that if India took one step forward, Pakistan would take two. In the same spirit, PM Khan in his reply letter endorsed PM Modi’s call for ‘constructive engagement’ and proposed the meeting of the two foreign ministers in New York to discuss a way forward on bilateral and Saarc-related matters,” it clarified.
Terming it an “ill-considered cancellation of the meeting”, the Foreign Office accused India of “once again wasting a serious opportunity to change the dynamics of the bilateral relationship and put the region on the path of peace and development”.
"Pakistan has always desired peaceful and good-neighbourly relations with India, on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit. In our view, dialogue and diplomacy are the only constructive way forward for the two countries to address mutual concerns, rebuild trust, resolve longstanding disputes, and establish durable peace in South Asia.
"For its part, Pakistan will persist with its quest for peace and development. But, as we have consistently emphasised, our approach will continue to be guided by the aforementioned principles and the dictates of national dignity," read the Foreign Office statement.
Comments (85)
Election time for India and in India I do notice they bash Pakistan a lot and a lot more than what Pakistan politicians will ever do, all to win votes specially BJP but BJP is the same party who also produced Honorable Vajpayee also, hopefully they win some votes if that is what they are looking for because Narendra almost lost Gujarat election to Congress.
BJP is a problem inside and outside india. Future looking india should get rid of them.
India the culprit with an innocent face
Not at all surprised, it was expected of India!
I am sure it is a blessing in disguise. India cannot be acting in this alone. Must have been pressurised by the US dictator.
It's the rafale deal gone wrong for BJP. They have a bigger battle to handle at home for the upcoming elections. At this stage they can't handle talks with Pakistan and receive flak for opening the dialogue. India can wait for talks. It has time on its side.
“We choose not to further comment beyond saying that these comments are against all norms of civilised discourse and diplomatic communication,” read the statement.
That's what you do when you have no intentions for peace . You make personal attacks on the person who sincerely wants the conflict to end between the two countries. Im amazed at how the Indian government doesn't even know how to even properly communicate with other countries. The language that was used by the Indian spokesperson was reminiscent of the one used in the slums of Mumbai. A lesson on what nationalism can do to you.
Do not know what is the truth in the news, but hope the peace talks takes place sooner or later. 72 years is too long. Time to move on.
The new government in Pakistan should ignore India for the time being. Of course they have to continue with their peace efforts, but nothing will happen on the ground until 2019 elections in India.
Everything can be discussed on table cmon.
Come discuss whatever you want, dont run away
Pakistan can't clap with one hand
Pakistan should contact someone in India having authority and decision making power. It appears that at this moment it is the extreme right wing politicians who are incharge due to the looming elections...
Very unfortunate. Another chance peaceful coexistence lost. Win for warmongers and haters.
Modi is fooling his nation.
Ignore them, let them come to us. Make yourself strong enough that they require resolution.
I am not disappointed. Just glad that you all know the true India.
Modi shirked again from doing the right thing after a U-turn. Avoiding dialogue is not the solution.
Pakistan should move on. This saga will continue and Pakistan must make headway on other priorities.
Why does it come as a surprise. They have a habit of running away.
Meeting was canceled because most likely the Trump administration influenced India to do that.
Unfortunately this proves that India is not solution of the problem rather it’s a part of problem. The fast growing expectations about easy trade & travel, opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh devotees, access to Indian goods towards Afghanistan through Wagah, all golden opportunities blurred by stopping the first step. All important world forums like UN, OIC, SCO,certainly will note such height of irresponsibility.
Good move by india..
As a Pakistani, I have started to believe that may be Pakistan was mainly the party which contributed to the hostality in the region to ensure its ego parity with much bigger india!
This recent development confirms to me that my growing feeling isnt fair! India must have been playing atleast half if not major part in keeping hostality alive to gain political advantages inside n outside India.
Good decision by India
our approach will continue to be guided by the aforementioned principles and the dictates of national dignity,"
"Pakistan has always desired peaceful and good-neighbourly relations with India, on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit”
Stop adding ‘national dignity’ and ‘soverign equality’. We dont ask for ‘equallity’- we already are equal. Go with strenght, not weakness
Indias duplicity and deception coupled with lies is their national characteristics. Making flimsy, past excuses makes them the bufoons of the world.
Good response by Pakistan foreign office.
I want to believe in IK and Bajwa. They both have sincere intentions. I wish Indian leaders would have given this meeting a chance. The thing we do not know about is if something bad happened on the border like it happens everytime India and Pak leadership try to normalize ties. International Arms suppliers do not want peace between India and Pakistan.
it is not in the interest of Modi and Co., to have good peaceful friendly realations with Pakistan. If these two countries establish friendly relations then how will they blame Indian Muslims as Pakistani agents?
India wants Pakistan to take two steps in the positive direction - not negative.
The last time PM Modi took a risk, Pakistan let him down. Pakistan needs to explain why did that happen. No one can not expect PM Modi to keep taking chances with Pakistan. He has elections coming up. There is no motivation, or reward, in taking a risk. Indian electorates are not exactly looking forward to these talks.Modi will go by the wishes of the people.
We allways have been governed by selfish leaders who symbolically talked about Kashmir but were never interested resolving this issue. During the hight of Russian war in Afghanistan when Pakistan had good relationships with USA we could have put pressure on India. Now, India will not even talk about it. Not a surprise for us the public.
Let democracy take hold, only after that talks with India makes sense.
India has absolutely nothing to gain from talks with Pakistan and no reason to make Imran Khan look good either.
stand strong Pakistan !the world now, we are the peaceful country (we are making our good act) Pakistan zindabad
India will stand for peace, but will not stand at the cost of violence.
It wasn't just the BSF soldier. Policemen were kidnapped and executed.
Pakistan is at default publishing stamps commemorating the men who sought violence as freedom of Kashmir.
We Indians supported India’s decision.
Pakistan once again succeeded by pointing India at fault for peace.
@Wahal why?
Pakistan could have stopped the release of stamps by giving peace an opportunity.
Indian afraid of being exposed globally.
@Wahal If u guys r not interested to talk. Ok. No problem. We are also not interested. It is 100 years Indian history. We can wait an other 100 years. I hope Our Grand children will talk. Take care.
Wahal@ then what are you doing here?
@Wahab Nobody in the world trusts your country. Ask people who use your country passport travelling around the world.
Right thing done by india
Pakistan must steadfastly pursue the policy of constructive dialogue irrespective.
India has taken a right decision.
Good educated reponse from Pakistan. Wish India should take some pragmatic approach before issuing statements.
Sorry,No talks till you walk the talk!!
Don't show disappointment, expose Modi 's true face , his Hindutva doctrine .The man is responsible for the murder of over 2000 Muslims when he wasCM of Gujarat.
Pakistan needs to set back and focus on internal issues and deal with other neighbors until India gets off the egoistic and nationalistic RSS politics. No use pursuing an egoist elephant.
@Wahab Trust yourself first.
@Wahab Do some analysis and find out the reason. Dont just jump onit.
It's seems, Modi and his government have shown their true colours, indecisive policies and unwillingness to discuss disputed Kashmir and other issues.
Things could move forward if "Naya" Pakistan Govt withdraws the stamps....
Bharat has more to gain from solving Kashmir dispute thereby getting trade concessions and routes through Pakistan to Central Asia, and Middle East thereby accelerating its (Bharat's) economic rate of growth. The question is when Bharat gonna come out of this infantile mindset?
@Imtiaz Ali Khan let me correct you,Gujarat election was won by BJP,and no during 2014 election the people elected Modi because of his clean image (corruption) and development agenda,yes Pakistan may have been mentioned in some meetings but election never happened on pakistan. Same thing was done by Pakistan and constantly Imran Khan was raising issues about Modi during election,so let us not be naive.
No talks please until Pakistan changes its foreign policy.
@Wazir Politicians do it every where
India needs Pakistan/ IK to do much more to prove its seriousness about peace.
@Sachin Wrong. We don't want good relationship...bcz good relationship breaks the back bone of the principles upon which the two nations are existing..
Good move by india.
@ali Which global. Pakistan has the most exposure, thats why its in all kinda list.
India will always be in the drivers seat, if Pakistan wants peace.
Just tell me what did u achieved in 70 year of talking, let us try another way
Bjp is the main problem of India. I do not how many times that Bjp govt takes U-turns in a day..That's totally non professional. Time for people of India to choose the right representatives.
Matching photos of the FMs! I laughed. Look like they are shouting at each other!
@Sachin You won't wish if it was your 3 brothers who were shot and killed in Kashmir the day before.
@Magnanimous approach all the possibilities you mentioned are quite lucrative and reasonable. But please keep us apart from talk on cpec and your unresolved agenda. These tow steps will compel India to sit on peach talk and create a internal pressure on govt. to give many concessions to Pakistan.
No talk on our Kashmir please. It was cancelled due to reason. Ya we can talk on other problems.
both nation should mind their own business for next 20 years .Cutoff all relations world will be a much better place..
Pakistan bashing wins Modi votes in India.So,they won`t talk to Pakistan.Pakistan must ignore India and set its own agenda.Pakistan is strategically very important and resource rich country.It should vigorously plead its case in international forums,now that it has a very competent foreign minister.This is the only way to force India to listen and behave on issues like occupied Kashmir and water sharing treaties.
As an Indian, I feel the excuses from Modi government for cancellation of talks are silly. The incidents mention by the Indian External Affairs spokesperson took place before acceptance. Modi did a U-turn after being embarrased in Indian media. There is a lot of anger in India against Modi and his cohorts for mishandling Aadhar, GST, demonetization, lynching and recently corruption in the French Rafale jets deal.
I don't feel Modi or BJP will return to power after May 2019 elections and any Indo-Pak will be useless. Better to wait for the new government in India.
@WARRIs .... Good Excuse.
Narendra Butcher of Gujarat what else to expect from this murderer.
This works in Pakistan's favour ......
This talks will move forward when Rahul Gandhi is in power and the Head of the State of India. Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi, both of whom are well educated and mature peace loving individuals can move the talks forward. Modi doesn't want peace and needs to be out voted by the Indians when they get a chance.
Indians are weak to discuss any problem with Pakistan as they d not have experienced politucians or diplomats like experienced Congress diplomats.,
@Zeeshandxb - BJP is the correct answer for you....
Islamabad disappointed!!!!! Rather they should be happy to see that it is cancelled..
Not sure why Imran Khan is trying to be friendly with India. He would critisize Nawaz Sharif for the same thing in the past.
Stamps were issued for Bhagat Singh also who was declared a terrorist by the British.