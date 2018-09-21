India cancels New York meeting with Pakistan, says PM Khan's 'true face revealed'

New Delhi on Friday called off a meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, just a day after confirming the development.

Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, confirming the development, cited "unclean intentions" on Pakistan's side.

"It is obvious that behind Pakistan's proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office," he said. "Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the development "unfortunate", saying: "We had already told India that if they take one step towards us, we will take two. However, it seems that they faltered after taking just one step."

Qureshi was referring to Imran Khan's victory speech last month in which the then PM-elect had expressed his desire to "improve relations with India, if their leadership also wants it".

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but we at least need a start," Khan had said.

Qureshi, while talking to DawnNewsTV, said that the world should see that "Pakistan has held a positive outlook towards the situation while India's attitude has not been so forthcoming".

"We said that we want dialogue — but in a dignified manner."

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to condemn the move, saying: "Shame that on #InternationalPeaceDay India has refused to talk peace with Pakistan in even a routine manner at the @UN on the sidelines of the General Assembly."

"Running from talks won’t change the fact that this time Indian repression in Kashmir has been noticed in a UN report," she added.

Diplomatic impasse

The MEA spokesperson referred to the "killing of Indian security forces" allegedly by "Pakistani entities" and Islamabad's decision to release stamps allegedly "glorifying terrorists" as the reasons behind the cancellation of talks.

Pakistan Post had issued 20 special postage stamps on July 24, according to The Nation, carrying photos of Burhan Wani and his two associates. Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, a Kashmiri freedom fighter, was slain by Indian troops in 2017.

Although the stamps were issued on July 24, a day before the general elections were held, the issue was raised by Indian media in the last 24 hours.

A day earlier on Thursday, Raveesh Kumar had confirmed India's agreement to Pakistan's request for a meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The requests were made by PM Khan and Qureshi in two separate letters handed to Indian officials.

"I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between the external affairs minister and the Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time," Kumar had said, stressing that the planned meeting should not be misconstrued as a dialogue.

"I must differentiate between meeting and a dialogue," said the Indian official. "This is a meeting and not dialogue. This is a meeting which we have agreed to, based on a request which we have got from the Pakistani side."