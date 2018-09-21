DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India cancels New York meeting with Pakistan, says PM Khan's 'true face revealed'

Dawn.comUpdated September 21, 2018

Email

New Delhi on Friday called off a meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, just a day after confirming the development.

Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, confirming the development, cited "unclean intentions" on Pakistan's side.

"It is obvious that behind Pakistan's proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office," he said. "Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the development "unfortunate", saying: "We had already told India that if they take one step towards us, we will take two. However, it seems that they faltered after taking just one step."

Qureshi was referring to Imran Khan's victory speech last month in which the then PM-elect had expressed his desire to "improve relations with India, if their leadership also wants it".

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but we at least need a start," Khan had said.

Qureshi, while talking to DawnNewsTV, said that the world should see that "Pakistan has held a positive outlook towards the situation while India's attitude has not been so forthcoming".

"We said that we want dialogue — but in a dignified manner."

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to condemn the move, saying: "Shame that on #InternationalPeaceDay India has refused to talk peace with Pakistan in even a routine manner at the @UN on the sidelines of the General Assembly."

"Running from talks won’t change the fact that this time Indian repression in Kashmir has been noticed in a UN report," she added.

Diplomatic impasse

The MEA spokesperson referred to the "killing of Indian security forces" allegedly by "Pakistani entities" and Islamabad's decision to release stamps allegedly "glorifying terrorists" as the reasons behind the cancellation of talks.

Pakistan Post had issued 20 special postage stamps on July 24, according to The Nation, carrying photos of Burhan Wani and his two associates. Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, a Kashmiri freedom fighter, was slain by Indian troops in 2017.

Although the stamps were issued on July 24, a day before the general elections were held, the issue was raised by Indian media in the last 24 hours.

A day earlier on Thursday, Raveesh Kumar had confirmed India's agreement to Pakistan's request for a meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The requests were made by PM Khan and Qureshi in two separate letters handed to Indian officials.

"I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between the external affairs minister and the Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time," Kumar had said, stressing that the planned meeting should not be misconstrued as a dialogue.

"I must differentiate between meeting and a dialogue," said the Indian official. "This is a meeting and not dialogue. This is a meeting which we have agreed to, based on a request which we have got from the Pakistani side."

PAK INDIA TIES
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (52)

1000 characters
Yusuf
Sep 21, 2018 05:27pm

What else do you expect from India

Hamza
Sep 21, 2018 05:27pm

Elections 2019

Crusoe
Sep 21, 2018 05:27pm

What can nationalist BJP contest election over if they hold talks with the only country their whole campaign is about? Who would have thought otherwise?

Love Pakistan
Sep 21, 2018 05:30pm

What would you expect from them. Killing innocent and then try to bring an innocent face.

Babu
Sep 21, 2018 05:32pm

Better that talks did not begin, else it would be one more failure.

Usman
Sep 21, 2018 05:32pm

Now it is clear that Modi govt is puppet of RSS and Shiv Sina

AH
Sep 21, 2018 05:33pm

It is clear that Indians are not interested in peace talks. Stop wasting your time.

Reality bites
Sep 21, 2018 05:33pm

The usual indian game has started. Now you'll get to know PM Khan.

Arif
Sep 21, 2018 05:33pm

Whatever Pakistan does the Indians will not agree to discuss. This is their real face.

Himmat
Sep 21, 2018 05:34pm

Excellent move

Suraj71
Sep 21, 2018 05:34pm

Good.. Both side should try to lower the level of conflict at their own level. Actions matters more than the speeches and talks.

Mr. S Menezes
Sep 21, 2018 05:34pm

Both nations have large populations to feed but waste their limited resources on defence. The first duty of both governments is defending their people from poverty.

Kamran
Sep 21, 2018 05:36pm

Such immature attitude from Indian side will not help bring peace. Pakistan and IK should learn that India is simply not interested in peace so we should forget about them and build and strengthen our country Pakistan without having India in any equation. Just keep in check their spies like Kulbhashan and focus on economy.

Zak
Sep 21, 2018 05:36pm

Pakistan is still talking to India despite Indian brutality and genocide in IOK. Now Pakistan should formulate a policy with India totally excluded in any equation. Kashmir issue should now be linked to Palistine and taken up with the world.

Irfan Ali
Sep 21, 2018 05:36pm

Not good. It has to start somehow; why not now?

M1 Jamal
Sep 21, 2018 05:37pm

Very unfortunate for both side but hope that talks will start shortly in 2018.

Just Saying
Sep 21, 2018 05:38pm

Totally expected!

Dahar
Sep 21, 2018 05:38pm

Exchange of letters. First fixed than cancelled, how India is serious towards normalization of relations. Pathetic

enam
Sep 21, 2018 05:41pm

they are worried.... due to election 2019 but unsmart move

Photon
Sep 21, 2018 05:41pm

What else India can do?

shahram
Sep 21, 2018 05:41pm

India the eternal enemy.

Zafar
Sep 21, 2018 05:45pm

The downfall begins.

Bihari
Sep 21, 2018 05:46pm

Pakistan one step ahead by such acts make peace elusive.

Zafar Ahmed
Sep 21, 2018 05:49pm

Why she is shying away from the meeting !

Ahmed
Sep 21, 2018 05:52pm

It's India that has always had unclean intentions.

Suhail Kidwai
Sep 21, 2018 05:52pm

Election 2019 agenda.

Vineeth
Sep 21, 2018 05:53pm

Modi government is not interested in talks. Atleast not until the General elections in 2019. Political compulsions.

Nomansland
Sep 21, 2018 05:55pm

It wasn't benefitting anyone anyways... Money saved !!

Anum SIddiqui
Sep 21, 2018 05:58pm

Elections 2019. How else is Modi going to win the elections if not through propagating hate rhetoric against Pakistan?

Azmeen
Sep 21, 2018 05:58pm

As expected.

Ijaz
Sep 21, 2018 05:59pm

Immature and illogical decision by the extremists regime in Delhi.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 21, 2018 06:03pm

This Indian Govt.just doesn't know how to follow International Diplomatic Norms.How to live peacefully with its neighbours.We were hearing of one step two steps in the making.But this one now from the Indian Govt.is a total hop skip and a jump?

Azmeen
Sep 21, 2018 06:03pm

India doesn’t like peace in the region.

Jahangir
Sep 21, 2018 06:03pm

Very strange and unacceptable Indian diplomacy.

Sab
Sep 21, 2018 06:07pm

Too good to be true!

Vishal Gaur
Sep 21, 2018 06:23pm

All talks are meaningless between both the countries. Let both work for the welfare of the people instead of expecting any good relations with each other.

Tariq abbasi
Sep 21, 2018 06:23pm

Sheer arrogance!

Sid
Sep 21, 2018 06:24pm

I don’t understand why India doesn’t sit down - there is no other option and it doesn’t do any harm to the indian image internationallly - just sit down and talk

No one had to announce what the talks were about but the foreign ministers should have sat down together and had the meeting

ga
Sep 21, 2018 06:25pm

This is precisely why Jinnah decided to create Pakistan. India's ruling elite just doesn't get it.

javed
Sep 21, 2018 06:28pm

India leadership is short sighted.

Not surprised
Sep 21, 2018 06:28pm

Not surprised another excuse to peace!

Pakistani
Sep 21, 2018 06:29pm

Surprise , surprise. That's India for you.

Malkoo
Sep 21, 2018 06:35pm

Indian Govt is all about fiction, they don't want peace with Pakistan or China.

lafanga
Sep 21, 2018 06:37pm

Once again confirmed. India was never and will never be serious in peace with Pakistan. It suits their Hindutva agenda to keep things on the boil.

Arshad
Sep 21, 2018 06:39pm

If WE (Pakistan/India) sit & talk, THEY (Russia/America) will loose Billions of dollars on defense contact. Rest you figure out.

Mohsin Amjad
Sep 21, 2018 06:41pm

Pakistani govt. should tell this to the world, that Pakistan wants peace and it is India who is constantly running away. A good diplomacy is needed to sell the desire of peace from Pakistan side, and reveal the true Indian nature to the world

Dilbar
Sep 21, 2018 06:43pm

India can’t handle pressure. That’s a fact.

Naveed Burki
Sep 21, 2018 06:45pm

Without a resolution of the Kashmir issue on the agenda, all else is meaningless. The worst kind of State terrorism and oppression has been unleashed by India on the freedom seeking Kashmiris. All world should be up against it.

Danish
Sep 21, 2018 06:46pm

No compromise on Kashmir issue. Stick with your cause.

Dilruba
Sep 21, 2018 06:47pm

Better PM Khan walk forward solo

M. Saeed
Sep 21, 2018 06:47pm

This shows who is aggressor and why?

Malik USA
Sep 21, 2018 06:49pm

Very sad to hear this news. When we listen that both FM are meeting with each other that was happiest day because India and Pakistan can not prosperous without good relation with each other.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Uniform education?

Uniform education?

The meaning of ‘uniformity’ has to be seen in terms of giving a boost to those being left behind.

Editorial

Updated September 21, 2018

Rigging inquiry

IF democratic institutions are to be strengthened, failures, mistakes and poor decisions need to be identified. The...
September 21, 2018

Pharma’s tax dodge

BIG pharma often cites two factors to justify its high drug prices: large investments in research and development,...
September 21, 2018

Passage to peace

IN the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak next year, the historical Darbar Sahib shrine in...
September 20, 2018

Mini-budget blues

THERE was never any doubt that the PTI government would have to announce a new set of painful fiscal measures soon...
Updated September 20, 2018

Nawaz Sharif’s release

THE remainder of the NAB trial will continue as will the appeal against the initial conviction by the NAB court, but...
September 20, 2018

TB challenge

ALTHOUGH over 1.5m people worldwide die of tuberculosis each year, the disease has not received the global attention...