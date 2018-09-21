DAWN.COM

Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value.

Afghanistan set Pakistan 258-run target to chase

Dawn.com Updated September 21, 2018

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Asghar plays a shot during the ODI Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan — AFP
Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat first — PCB
Usman Khan Shinwari bowls during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan — AFP
Mohammad Nawaz (L) celebrates after he dismissed Afghan batsman Ihsanullah — AFP
Afghanistan have set Pakistan a 258-run target to chase in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan innings

After Asghar Afghan, the Afghanistan captain, won the toss and decided to bat first, Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah opened their innings, whereas Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Shahzad opened the Afghan innings with Ihsanullah — PCB
With the southpaw pacers bowling a tight line and length, Afghan pacers found runs hard to come by in the first five overs, and managed just 20 runs. The lack of runs did force them to play some rash strokes but fortunately for them their mistakes didn't convert into dismissals.

Pakistan's old demons in the field reared their head in the 8th over when Ishanullah was dropped on back-to-back Afridi deliveries, first by Fakhar Zaman and then Shinwari.

The breakthrough finally came in the 9th over when Ihsanullah was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz. While the bowler deserved credit, it would be unfair to not mention the pressure captain Sarfraz Ahmed had created for the batsman from behind the wicket with his nonstop vocals in the buildup.

Afghan batsman Mohammad Shahzad leaves the pitch after being dismissed by Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz — AFP
On the first ball of the 11th, Nawaz had Shahzad caught behind, which, which when combined with his wicket on the last ball of the previous over, put him on a hat-trick; it didn't happen though.

Runs were already hard to come by, and the twin blow did not help the Afghan cause. By the end of 15 overs, they were lagging at 57-2, with Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah in the middle.

The pair continued their cautious batting for the next five overs, taking the score to 74-0 at the end of the 20th.

Nawaz (R) celebrates after he dismissed Afghan batsman Mohammad Shahzad — AFP)
With boundaries a rarity, Shahidi and Shah did the wise thing by relying on singles and doubles, taking to score to 93-2 after 25 overs.

Their 63-run stand finally came to and end in the 26th over when Nawaz repeated his caught-and-bowled trick again, this time sending back Shah (36 off 51 balls) to pick up his third wicket.

Afghan captain walked in to join Shahidi but their steady, unspectacular approach did not change. At the end of the 30th over, they were 116-3.

Hashmatullah Shaidi plays a shot during the ODI Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan — AFP
In the 36th over, the cautious approach was finally dispensed with for a more adventurous one, with Asghar hitting a four and a six to an otherwise excellent Nawaz.

Both Shahidi and Asghar brought up their half-centuries in the 40th over, at the end of which there score was 170-3.

After Sohail dropped the game's third match off Afridi's bowling, the debutant took the matters in his own hands, bowling out the Afghan captain Asghar (67) in the 42nd over.

The next over saw another catch dropped — the game's fourth until that point — with the guilty party being Afridi himself.

Afridi got his second of the night in the 44th over, with the dangerous Mohammad Nabi departing when Hasan Ali opted to not follow the game fad of dropping easy catches.

With just five overs left in the innings, Afghanistan were 206-5 and eyeing a total closer to 250.

Hasan bowled out Najibullah Zadran in the 47th over and did the same to Shahidi in the penultimate over, only to see his ball adjudged a no-ball. The resultant free-hit was dispatched for four as Afghanistan reached 242 with just one over left.

Shahidi, after being given a lifeline by Hasan's overstretching foot, found an extra gear and smacked several more boundaries.

Despite that late flurry, the left-hander could not get his century, finishing just three runs short. Afghanistan, meanwhile, finished their innings at 257-6.

Team news

Earlier, Sarfraz made three changes to his playing eleven, with Muhammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf dropped and Shadab Khan rested due to an injury.

Read: Pakistan v Afghanistan: Do Men in Green have anything to worry about?

Debutant Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Sohail replaced the outgoing trio.

Line-ups

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 1 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Haris Sohail, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Usman Khan, 11 Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: 1 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 2 Ihsanullah Janat, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan (capt), 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Najibullah Zadran, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Aftab Alam, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Comments (29)

shahram
Sep 21, 2018 04:20pm

Aamir maybe but Shadab... but why?

Sagar
Sep 21, 2018 04:47pm

good thinking on Pakistan's part to leave out overhyped Amir. But Shadab will be missed. If Afghanistan scores 250, they win the game.

Fog
Sep 21, 2018 04:52pm

Afghani's are very polished and cohesive unit. They are on a mission. I think they will be talk of the town and Pakistan's demise.

Hyder
Sep 21, 2018 04:56pm

Sir

So shameful that all the 3 Muslim countries are playing cricket on youme e Ashura

Thanks

AHMED ZAMAN
Sep 21, 2018 04:57pm

@shahram due to little injury that's dropped

PS
Sep 21, 2018 04:59pm

Afganistan deserves to win!! Pakistan in for a wallopping!!

PS
Sep 21, 2018 05:00pm

@Sagar Agree totally.

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 21, 2018 05:23pm

Pakistan team is deliberately giving this poor performance, they are not happy with the new management, they support Najam Sethi lobby and trying to build pressure on new PM.

Gilzai
Sep 21, 2018 05:32pm

May the best team win, some us are Afghan-Pakistani, so its a win win situation!

Joe
Sep 21, 2018 05:42pm

@Hyder What is so shameful about it.? When you can play during Ramzan why not today. Please keep religion within four walls of house .

Joe
Sep 21, 2018 05:43pm

@Faisal Ahmed Please find some more creditable excuse.

Indian
Sep 21, 2018 06:15pm

Well looks like pakistani bowlers are clueless at this moment. Afghanistan is the new sensation of the cricket world. The two batsmans who are playing are winning lots of hearts outside pakistan. Pakistani batsmans will be tested today for sure.

Haryanavi_Chora
Sep 21, 2018 06:24pm

200 runs on board will be enough for Afghanistan to claim easy victory over arch rival Pakistan!!!

ga
Sep 21, 2018 06:41pm

@Faisal Ahmed - They will never go against a cricket legend PM.

Salman M (Houston, TX)
Sep 21, 2018 06:48pm

Mohammed Aamir is not performing. He is a world class bowler. However, he is not taking his routine seriously. He needs to hit the gym on regular basis and stay in the best shape. All great fast bowlers have done that. Otherwise his career is over.

Ravi
Sep 21, 2018 07:14pm

Your reporter is partial.

Omar
Sep 21, 2018 07:17pm

@Salman M (Houston, TX) amir is not close to a world class bowler. He made his name on seaming English pitches and outside of that, has been found out quite badly. Hope he is dropped for good now.

A shah
Sep 21, 2018 07:18pm

I want Afghanistan to win

Omar
Sep 21, 2018 07:21pm

@Fog nothing polished about it. On a flat pitch they refuse to play shots. Negative cricket and wont serve them well outside UAE.

citizen
Sep 21, 2018 07:25pm

Unspectacular? Minnows Afghans playing against the best and spectacular bowling in the world. They did reasonably well,scoring 4 runs per over,loosing only 3 wickets against world chmpions..

Observer
Sep 21, 2018 07:40pm

@Salman M (Houston, TX) It is age. If you look carefully at his return since 2016, he has only done well against India in two matches. That two once in a rain hit match in BD other in swinging conditions in England. He has lost his sting.

Observer
Sep 21, 2018 07:41pm

Afghanistan should win if they post anything over 220.

Sagar
Sep 21, 2018 07:45pm

Afghanistan already 180/3 from 41 overs. Afridi is about to be finished. Not good signs for Pakistan. Asghar Afghan is in murderous mood. If you do not get him out now, you are up for a huge defeat.

Mohomed
Sep 21, 2018 07:48pm

Poor fielding and balling. Surprising that team got rid of Ahmed Shehzad and found similar player named Imam! Another drama king with poor fielding.

Mumtaz
Sep 21, 2018 07:52pm

This is the real worth of Pakistani team. Great job Afghanistan.

dhoom4
Sep 21, 2018 07:53pm

250+ on the cards for AFG.....tough times ahead for men in greens.

Sarfraz
Sep 21, 2018 08:01pm

@Mumtaz wishful thinking. If Afghanistan wins its merely an anamoly. Accept that fact. Just think, which country is younger, and its clear to see which one is more successful.

Sarfraz
Sep 21, 2018 08:02pm

@Observer for me he never had one. Asif was part of the reason Amir was any good in England. Its Asif who is missed.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2018 08:08pm

Green-shirts must know, realize and understand that " catches win matches; centuries old saying in the great game of cricket.

