Pakistan v Afghanistan: Back-to-back catches dropped as Afghanistan off to slow, steady start

Dawn.comUpdated September 21, 2018

Usman Khan Shinwari bowls during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan — AFP
Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat first — PCB
Afghanistan are 26-0 after 8 overs against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match in Abu Dhabi.

After Asghar Afghan, the Afghanistan captain, won the toss and decided to bat first, Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah opened their innings, whereas Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.

With the southpaw pacers bowling a tight line and length, Afghan pacers found runs hard to come by in the first five overs, and managed just 20 runs. The lack of runs did force them to play some rash strokes but fortunately for them their mistakes didn't convert into dismissals.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed made three changes to his playing eleven, with Muhammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf dropped and Shadab Khan rested due to an injury.

Read: Pakistan v Afghanistan: Do Men in Green have anything to worry about?

Debutant Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Sohail replaced the outgoing trio.

Line-ups

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 1 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Haris Sohail, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Usman Khan, 11 Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: 1 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 2 Ihsanullah Janat, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan (capt), 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Najibullah Zadran, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Aftab Alam, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

shahram
Sep 21, 2018 04:20pm

Aamir maybe but Shadab... but why?

Sagar
Sep 21, 2018 04:47pm

good thinking on Pakistan's part to leave out overhyped Amir. But Shadab will be missed. If Afghanistan scores 250, they win the game.

AHMED ZAMAN
Sep 21, 2018 04:57pm

@shahram due to little injury that's dropped

PS
Sep 21, 2018 05:00pm

@Sagar Agree totally.

