Afghanistan set 258-run target to chase, Pakistan proceed with caution
Afghanistan have set Pakistan a 258-run target to chase in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match in Abu Dhabi.
In reply, Pakistan are playing steadily and taking minimal risks, more so due to the loss of Fakhar Zaman early in the innings. Zaman was adjudged leg before wicket without him troubling the scorers.
After the end of first powerplay of 10 overs, Pakistan managed to put only 36 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket.
Pakistan innings
After Asghar Afghan, the Afghanistan captain, won the toss and decided to bat first, Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah opened their innings, whereas Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi shared the new ball for Pakistan.
With the southpaw pacers bowling a tight line and length, Afghan pacers found runs hard to come by in the first five overs, and managed just 20 runs. The lack of runs did force them to play some rash strokes but fortunately for them their mistakes didn't convert into dismissals.
Pakistan's old demons in the field reared their head in the 8th over when Ishanullah was dropped on back-to-back Afridi deliveries, first by Fakhar Zaman and then Shinwari.
The breakthrough finally came in the 9th over when Ihsanullah was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz. While the bowler deserved credit, it would be unfair to not mention the pressure captain Sarfraz Ahmed had created for the batsman from behind the wicket with his nonstop vocals in the buildup.
On the first ball of the 11th, Nawaz had Shahzad caught behind, which, which when combined with his wicket on the last ball of the previous over, put him on a hat-trick; it didn't happen though.
Runs were already hard to come by, and the twin blow did not help the Afghan cause. By the end of 15 overs, they were lagging at 57-2, with Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah in the middle.
The pair continued their cautious batting for the next five overs, taking the score to 74-0 at the end of the 20th.
With boundaries a rarity, Shahidi and Shah did the wise thing by relying on singles and doubles, taking to score to 93-2 after 25 overs.
Their 63-run stand finally came to and end in the 26th over when Nawaz repeated his caught-and-bowled trick again, this time sending back Shah (36 off 51 balls) to pick up his third wicket.
Afghan captain walked in to join Shahidi but their steady, unspectacular approach did not change. At the end of the 30th over, they were 116-3.
In the 36th over, the cautious approach was finally dispensed with for a more adventurous one, with Asghar hitting a four and a six to an otherwise excellent Nawaz.
Both Shahidi and Asghar brought up their half-centuries in the 40th over, at the end of which there score was 170-3.
After Sohail dropped the game's third match off Afridi's bowling, the debutant took the matters in his own hands, bowling out the Afghan captain Asghar (67) in the 42nd over.
The next over saw another catch dropped — the game's fourth until that point — with the guilty party being Afridi himself.
Afridi got his second of the night in the 44th over, with the dangerous Mohammad Nabi departing when Hasan Ali opted to not follow the game fad of dropping easy catches.
With just five overs left in the innings, Afghanistan were 206-5 and eyeing a total closer to 250.
Hasan bowled out Najibullah Zadran in the 47th over and did the same to Shahidi in the penultimate over, only to see his ball adjudged a no-ball. The resultant free-hit was dispatched for four as Afghanistan reached 242 with just one over left.
Shahidi, after being given a lifeline by Hasan's overstretching foot, found an extra gear and smacked several more boundaries.
Despite that late flurry, the left-hander could not get his century, finishing just three runs short. Afghanistan, meanwhile, finished their innings at 257-6.
Team news
Earlier, Sarfraz made three changes to his playing eleven, with Muhammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf dropped and Shadab Khan rested due to an injury.
Read: Pakistan v Afghanistan: Do Men in Green have anything to worry about?
Debutant Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Sohail replaced the outgoing trio.
Line-ups
Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 1 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Haris Sohail, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Usman Khan, 11 Shaheen Afridi
Afghanistan: 1 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 2 Ihsanullah Janat, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan (capt), 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Najibullah Zadran, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Aftab Alam, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Comments (29)
Aamir maybe but Shadab... but why?
good thinking on Pakistan's part to leave out overhyped Amir. But Shadab will be missed. If Afghanistan scores 250, they win the game.
Afghani's are very polished and cohesive unit. They are on a mission. I think they will be talk of the town and Pakistan's demise.
Sir
So shameful that all the 3 Muslim countries are playing cricket on youme e Ashura
Thanks
@shahram due to little injury that's dropped
Afganistan deserves to win!! Pakistan in for a wallopping!!
@Sagar Agree totally.
Pakistan team is deliberately giving this poor performance, they are not happy with the new management, they support Najam Sethi lobby and trying to build pressure on new PM.
May the best team win, some us are Afghan-Pakistani, so its a win win situation!
@Hyder What is so shameful about it.? When you can play during Ramzan why not today. Please keep religion within four walls of house .
@Faisal Ahmed Please find some more creditable excuse.
Well looks like pakistani bowlers are clueless at this moment. Afghanistan is the new sensation of the cricket world. The two batsmans who are playing are winning lots of hearts outside pakistan. Pakistani batsmans will be tested today for sure.
200 runs on board will be enough for Afghanistan to claim easy victory over arch rival Pakistan!!!
@Faisal Ahmed - They will never go against a cricket legend PM.
Mohammed Aamir is not performing. He is a world class bowler. However, he is not taking his routine seriously. He needs to hit the gym on regular basis and stay in the best shape. All great fast bowlers have done that. Otherwise his career is over.
Your reporter is partial.
@Salman M (Houston, TX) amir is not close to a world class bowler. He made his name on seaming English pitches and outside of that, has been found out quite badly. Hope he is dropped for good now.
I want Afghanistan to win
@Fog nothing polished about it. On a flat pitch they refuse to play shots. Negative cricket and wont serve them well outside UAE.
Unspectacular? Minnows Afghans playing against the best and spectacular bowling in the world. They did reasonably well,scoring 4 runs per over,loosing only 3 wickets against world chmpions..
@Salman M (Houston, TX) It is age. If you look carefully at his return since 2016, he has only done well against India in two matches. That two once in a rain hit match in BD other in swinging conditions in England. He has lost his sting.
Afghanistan should win if they post anything over 220.
Afghanistan already 180/3 from 41 overs. Afridi is about to be finished. Not good signs for Pakistan. Asghar Afghan is in murderous mood. If you do not get him out now, you are up for a huge defeat.
Poor fielding and balling. Surprising that team got rid of Ahmed Shehzad and found similar player named Imam! Another drama king with poor fielding.
This is the real worth of Pakistani team. Great job Afghanistan.
250+ on the cards for AFG.....tough times ahead for men in greens.
@Mumtaz wishful thinking. If Afghanistan wins its merely an anamoly. Accept that fact. Just think, which country is younger, and its clear to see which one is more successful.
@Observer for me he never had one. Asif was part of the reason Amir was any good in England. Its Asif who is missed.
Green-shirts must know, realize and understand that " catches win matches; centuries old saying in the great game of cricket.