IHK authorities impose restrictions against Muharram processions

APP | Dawn.comSeptember 21, 2018

Authorities in India-held Kashmir (IHK) on Friday imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of the valley including Srinagar to prevent Shia devotees from holding or participating in Ashura processions on Muharram 10.

Heavy contingents of Indian troops and police officials have been deployed in Srinagar and other towns in IHK to prevent mourners from carrying out Muharram processions and anti-India rallies after Friday prayers, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Restrictions were imposed in the parts of Srinagar falling under the jurisdictions of Nowhatta, Khanya, Safa Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Kothibagh and Rainwari police stations.

Despite the restrictions, a large number of mourners led by Hurriyat leader Nissar Hussain Rathar, tried to reach the city centre. However, Indian police detained scores of them near Srinagar's Badshah Chowk area, KMS reported.

The mourners were also seen chanting slogans in favour of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and displaying his pictures in the ongoing Muharram processions in the territory.

The main Muharram 10 procession in Srinagar used to kick off at Aabi Guzar and end at Zadibal but was banned by Indian authorities in 1989.

All-Pakistan Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted that curbs, curfews and house arrests are continuing in the restive valley even on Ashura.

"No Friday prayers allowed at many mosques in the city including #JamaMasjid by the rulers. Even majlis-i-tableegh to pay tributes to Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs Of Karbala which I was going to address [have been] barred," Farooq said.

Kashmiri Shias detained by Indian police as devotees defy restrictions for a Muharram procession in Srinagar on September 21, 2018. ─ AFP
A Kashmiri Shia is detained by Indian police as devotees defy restrictions for a Muharram procession in Srinagar on September 21, 2018. ─ AFP
A Kashmiri Shia is detained by Indian police as devotees defy restrictions for a Muharram procession in Srinagar on September 21, 2018. ─ AFP
A Kashmiri Shia is detained by Indian police as devotees defy restrictions for a Muharram procession in Srinagar on September 21, 2018. ─ AFP
Kashmiri Shia women participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, IHK, on Sept 20. ─ AP
Kashmiri Shias attend a Muharram procession in Srinagar, IHK on Sept 20. ─ AP
A Kashmiri Shia woman holds a child as she participates in a Muharram procession in Srinagar. ─ AP
