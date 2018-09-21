Agency blacklisted for controversial advertisement showing Pakhtuns

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan says that the Pakhtuns are our brothers and their affection and love for Pakistan is strong and unshakable.

“The Punjab government condemns the objectionable advertisement regarding Pakhtuns, aired on the PTV News a few days back and assures that strong action would be taken against those responsible for the release of the advertisement,” he said and added that the advertising agency responsible for making this advertisement had been blacklisted and orders had been issued for action against all those responsible for monitoring of the ad before it went on air.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Chohan said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken prompt notice of the objectionable advertisement and ordered an inquiry into it.

The information minister said a departmental inquiry had also been initiated into the advertisement.

Mr Chohan did not rule out the possibility that the objectionable material was included and aired unintentionally. However, he regretted it and expressed sadness over the negligence.

“The Pakhtuns have dignity, honour, patriotism and courage and enjoy equal respect in all the provinces of the country, including Punjab,” concluded the Information Minister.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2018