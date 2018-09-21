DAWN.COM

Sons of police, navy officials held on suspicion of involvement in street crimes

Imtiaz AliSeptember 21, 2018

Karachi's Zaman Town police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in several street crimes in Korangi and other areas.

Zaman Town Station House Officer (SHO) Anzar Alam told Dawn that among the three held suspects, one was the son of a serving police officer, and the other two were sons of retired Navy officials.

“They were involved in street crimes and house robberies and were also arrested in the past,” claimed the police officer.

However, SHO Alam did not corroborate media reports that the suspects were involved in 200 cases registered at different police stations in the metropolis.

He said that the matter was being probed and that their victims had been called to identify the suspects.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi told Dawn that the three had also been arrested by Aziz Bhatti and New Town police respectively in the recent past when they were found involved in snatching cash from people drawing money from ATMs.

The DIG said that just last week they had committed a house dacoity. Two motorbikes have also been recovered from them which had been stolen from Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

“One of them is a student pursuing a diploma in engineering,” revealed the DIG.

The senior official believed that the three were "into [smoking] sheesha and drugs” and had resorted to robberies "to maintain an extravagant lifestyle beyond their families' income”.

