Pakistan elected member of IAEA's board of governors

Pakistan has once again been elected as member of board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Out of its 170 members, the board comprises of 35 out of which 11 are elected for a two-year yearm to the IAEA's board of governors every two years.

A Pakistani delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem also attended the IAEA's meeting where the election was held in Vienna, Austria.

Being elected as a member of the IAEA's board of governors is a major diplomatic achievement for Pakistan. The election also acts as a means of recognition of the country's status as a responsible nuclear power state.

Pakistan has been elected 19 times to the Board of Governors in the past and has played a crucial part in the formulation of the agency's policies and programmes.

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

With its headquarters in Vienna, the IAEA reports to both the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council.

Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and has enjoyed a mutually beneficial collaboration with the agency on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

According to a Foreign office press release, scientists and engineers from Pakistan have contributed to the agency's work in various fields, including in the area of nuclear safety and security.

Pakistan has also been hosting various IAEA sponsored events in Pakistan for national as well as regional capacity building in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.