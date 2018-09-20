DAWN.COM

IG Imam orders preparation of proposals for Sindh Police reforms

Imtiaz AliUpdated September 20, 2018

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday established a committee to prepare draft proposals for the reformation of the Sindh police system along the lines of the Police Act of 2002.

This decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the provincial police chief and attended by senior officials at the Central Police Office.

“The meeting decided to set up a body to prepare a draft for the police system based on the Police Act 2002,” said a brief statement issued after the meeting.

IG Imam also directed police officers to prepare recommendations to introduce an “alternate dispute resolution mechanism in the Sindh police on the pattern of Khyber Pakhunkhwa police and Islamabad police.”

Administrative affairs of the Central Police Office (CPO) and other departmental matters also came under deliberation, and the IG issued necessary directions in these matters, the police spokesperson said.

The IG also issued directions to ensure the installation of a biometric entry system at the CPO within the next 10 days.

It was also decided in the meeting that suggestions would be sought from the Sindh government to increase driving license fee and ticket challans.

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had mentioned a desire to introduce police reforms in other provinces modelled around the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa police model.

"We need to fix our police," Khan had said in his maiden speech. "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is our biggest success. We won the election because of how good our police had become."

"We do not have the power to do so in Sindh, but we will work with the Sindh government as well to do what we can," PM Khan had mentioned in his address.

The dignity of person

