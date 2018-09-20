IG Imam orders preparation of draft for Sindh Police reforms

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday established a committee to prepare a draft of the Sindh police system on the pattern of Police Act-2002.

This decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the provincial police chief at Central Police Office, which was attended by senior officials.

“The meeting decided to set up a body to prepare a draft for the police system based on the Police Act-2002,” said a brief statement issued after the meeting.

IG Imam also directed police officers to prepare recommendations to introduce “alternate dispute resolution mechanism in the Sindh police on the pattern of Khyber-Pakhunkhwa police and Islamabad police.”

Administrative affairs of the Central Police Office (CPO) and other departmental matters also came under deliberation and the IG issued necessary directions in these matters, the police spokesperson said.

The IG also issued directions to ensure installation of bio-metric entry system at the CPO within next 10 days.

It was also decided in the meeting that suggestions would be sought from the Sindh government to increase driving license fee and ticket challans.

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had mentioned that all police forces in the country will be modelled to follow the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa police model.

He said that he has asked former KP IG Nasir Khan Durrani to implement the KP police model in Punjab.

"We also need to fix our police," Khan had said in the speech. "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is our biggest success. We won the election because of how good our police had become."

He said that former IG who oversaw those successes, Nasir Khan Durrani, has been asked to help fix the Punjab police and he has agreed.

"We do not have the power to do so in Sindh, but we will work with the Sindh government as well to do what we can," PM Khan had mentioned in his address.