Muharram 9 observed across Pakistan amid tight security

The 9th of Muharram was observed on Thursday amid stringent security arrangements across Pakistan and with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Imam Husain and his companions in Karbala.

Cities across the nation echoed with nohas, marsiayas and mourning in various majalis and processions.

Ulema and zakireen shed light on the teachings of Imam Husain and his great companions.

Pakistani security personnel patrol in Karachi. —AFP

In the federal capital, 2,586 policemen, Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary men were deployed to ensure security for 17 processions.

In Lahore, as many as eight DSPs, 19 SHOs, and more than 2,000 policemen under the supervision of two SPs were performing duties to protect the processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram.

Mourning procession with Zuljana passing through a road in Quetta. —APP

In Karachi, the traditionally significant areas in connection with Muharrum related activities remained Karbala Gamey Shah, Bibi Pak Daman, Shadman Colony, Model Town, the inside Mochi Gate, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Nisar Havaili, Bhati Gate's Mubarak Havaili, Pando Street (Islampura), Minhajul Hussain, Niaz Beg village, Khaima Sadaat near Jain Mandir, Bhaekeywal Morr in Iqbal Town, Batapur, Samanabad, Sadar, among many other places of the provincial metropolis.

The main mourning procession of Muharram 9, amidst extra-ordinary security arrangements, emerged from Nishter Park.

Scouts posted along procession route in Karachi. —APP

Law enforcers including police and Rangers along with scouts were deployed all along the route of the main procession, which culminated at Hussainiya Irania Imambargah at Kharadar.

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) including welfare organisations set up sabeels (stalls for refreshment drinks and snacks) and stalls of emergency medical aid facility as per tradition on the route of the procession.

Various small mourning processions taken out from different parts of the metropolis also merged into the main procession.

Cellular phone services remained suspended in sensitive areas and pillion riding was declared completely banned in all areas of the city.

Procession participants in Karachi touch the Zuljana, a symbolisation of the horse used by Imam Husain in the Karbala battle. —AFP

All link roads and lanes leading to the route of main procession had been blocked with the help of containers and heavy vehicles to stop unwanted entries.

The traffic police had given an alternate route plan for the public to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads of the port city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the maintenance of law and order and to provide security to the mourning processions. Walk through gates, snipers and thousands of police officers were deployed along the procession route.

The district municipal corporations have taken necessary steps to provide civic facilities like cleaning of sewerage lines, repair of roads and lighting arrangements on the routes of procession to facilitate the mourners.

Control rooms were set up while CCTV cameras were also placed to avoid any untoward incident.

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed with reverence and religious solemnity in the country on Friday.