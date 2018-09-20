DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump tells OPEC to lower oil prices

AFPSeptember 20, 2018

Email

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a fresh call on the OPEC oil cartel to lower crude prices, saying the United States was providing Middle Eastern energy giants with security.

“We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices!” he tweeted.

“We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!”

Trump has earlier called for members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — primarily cartel kingpin and US ally Saudi Arabia — to raise their production, and warned importers to stop buying oil from Iran or face US sanctions.

Two of OPEC's founding members, Iran and Venezuela, are under sanctions from Washington.

A new set of US sanctions is due to hit the Islamic republic's oil industry on November 4.

Output from Iran has hit its lowest level since July 2016, according to the International Energy Agency, as top buyers India and China have distanced themselves from Tehran.

In 2016, major producers both within and outside OPEC agreed to slash production in an attempt to boost prices following the 2014 oil market crash.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The dignity of person

The dignity of person

The state is becoming more and more violent. It only issues orders and does not talk to the people.

Editorial

September 20, 2018

Mini-budget blues

THERE was never any doubt that the PTI government would have to announce a new set of painful fiscal measures soon...
Updated September 20, 2018

Nawaz Sharif’s release

THE remainder of the NAB trial will continue as will the appeal against the initial conviction by the NAB court, but...
September 20, 2018

TB challenge

ALTHOUGH over 1.5m people worldwide die of tuberculosis each year, the disease has not received the global attention...
September 19, 2018

Gas price hike

IT is easy to oppose fuel price increases. At the same time, it is difficult to implement the latter. The previous...
September 19, 2018

Terror network

PUNJAB’S Counter Terrorism Department claims to have busted a network of militants affiliated with the banned TTP...
September 19, 2018

Afghanistan cricket

THE Afghanistan cricket team on Monday fired a warning to cricketing nations around the world by scoring a thumping...