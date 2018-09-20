DAWN.COM

PM Khan writes to Modi 'in positive spirit' to resume talks, resolve all issues

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated September 20, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the resumption of the peace dialogue between the two countries, the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

"PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments," shared FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Twitter. "Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal response from India."

According to Times of India, PM Khan specifically sought a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York later this month.

During yesterday's weekly briefing, Dr Faisal had said ─ while responding to a question about the chances of a bilateral meeting between the FMs on the sidelines of the UNGA ─ that no decision had yet been taken on it. "We are engaged in the matter," he said.

The letter from the premier is a response to Modi's communique earlier this month to PM Khan, seeking "meaningful and constructive" engagement between the two neighbours.

The TOI news report quoted diplomatic sources as saying that PM Khan in his letter called for the resumption of the comprehensive dialogue process between the two countries. Khan wrote that India and Pakistan should resolve all outstanding issues, including terrorism and Kashmir, through dialogue.

Steps for better ties

Last month, the then prime minister-elect Imran Khan in his victory speech had expressed his desire to "improve relations with India, if their leadership also wants it".

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but we at least need a start," he had said.

Subsequently, Indian premier Modi had telephoned him to convey that Delhi was "ready to enter a new a new era of relations with Pakistan".

Modi had said both countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties. The PTI chairman had expressed same views during his first meeting with the Indian envoy after the July 25 election and had pushed for the "resumption of talks between Pakistan and India".

Last month, following a visit by Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan for the prime minister's oath-taking ceremony, PM Khan took to Twitter to once again invite India to dialogue and pursue peace, terming it the "best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent".

"To move forward, Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts, including Kashmir," the premier was quoted as saying.

"The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading."

'Dialogue only way forward'

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also made clear in his first press conference after assuming office that he would pursue dialogue with the neighbouring rival as a way forward.

"Us coming to the table and talking peace is our only option. We need to stop the adventurism and come together. We know the issues are tough and will not be solved overnight, but we have to engage," Qureshi had said. "We cannot turn our cheek. Yes we have outstanding issues. Kashmir is a reality; it is an issue that both our nations acknowledge."

"We need a continued and uninterrupted dialogue. This is our only way forward," he had stressed.

"We may have a different approach and line of thinking, but I want to see a change in how we behave," he had added. "India and Pakistan have to move forward keeping realities before them."

Comments

1000 characters
Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 20, 2018 11:51am

Please revisit ground, understand reality, demonstrate sincerity and come to table with people having real authority.

CHELFLS
Sep 20, 2018 11:54am

Yesterday PM spoke with Saudi king on India administered Kashmir... Today he writes a letter to Indian counterpart. Either he is passing time or want to ride two boats at a time. Kashmir policy by pak and peace talks with india are two completely different paths

Shah
Sep 20, 2018 11:55am

I am for full normalization of ties in the spirit of mutual trust and friendship. But I do not believe BJP-government is interested and Kashmiris will never back down after what they have suffered and are still suffering.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 20, 2018 11:56am

Good initiative. Dialogue is the way forward for resolving both internal and external issues. It will be good to have good relationships with all our neighbors.

Umar Ibn Ayaz
Sep 20, 2018 11:58am

Now lets hope that this development leads to first cease Indian Barbarianism in Indian-held Kashmir, and then to resolve Kashmir Issue once and for all.

Harmony-1©
Sep 20, 2018 12:00pm

Good initiative from Khan.

WARRIs
Sep 20, 2018 12:01pm

IMran khan wil talk about the wider interest of both countries rather than personal business like Sharifs did...

socialist
Sep 20, 2018 12:04pm

gr8 step

Shyam
Sep 20, 2018 12:11pm

Very good. Hope this dialogue don't get stuck on some Kashmir issue.

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 20, 2018 12:23pm

Modi is known for changing his mind all the time. No harm in trying.

Khan.
Sep 20, 2018 12:26pm

Good Step, however if Nawaz Sharif did same during his tenure,that step might not be appreciated.

Bilal Khan
Sep 20, 2018 12:27pm

Sick of this hopelese peace dialogue!

Taimur
Sep 20, 2018 12:27pm

Why was he blaming the Nawaz government for the same?

M. Saeed
Sep 20, 2018 12:41pm

@Surya Kant Agrawal: Real authority comes with real democratic dispensation.

