PM Khan responds to Modi 'in positive spirit' to resume talks, resolve all issues

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated September 20, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the resumption of the peace dialogue between the two countries, Times of India reported on Thursday.

"PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments," shared Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Twitter, without specifying whether the communication was via a letter. "Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal response from India."

According to Times of India, PM Khan specifically sought a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York later this month.

During yesterday's weekly briefing, Dr Faisal had said ─ while responding to a question about the chances of a bilateral meeting between the FMs on the sidelines of the UNGA ─ that no decision had yet been taken on it. "We are engaged in the matter," he said.

The letter from the premier is a response to Modi's communique earlier this month to PM Khan, seeking "meaningful and constructive" engagement between the two neighbours.

The TOI news report quoted diplomatic sources as saying that PM Khan in his letter called for the resumption of the comprehensive dialogue process between the two countries. Khan wrote that India and Pakistan should resolve all outstanding issues, including terrorism and Kashmir, through dialogue.

Steps for better ties

Last month, the then prime minister-elect Imran Khan in his victory speech had expressed his desire to "improve relations with India, if their leadership also wants it".

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but we at least need a start," he had said.

Subsequently, Indian premier Modi had telephoned him to convey that Delhi was "ready to enter a new a new era of relations with Pakistan".

Modi had said both countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties. The PTI chairman had expressed same views during his first meeting with the Indian envoy after the July 25 election and had pushed for the "resumption of talks between Pakistan and India".

Last month, following a visit by Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan for the prime minister's oath-taking ceremony, PM Khan took to Twitter to once again invite India to dialogue and pursue peace, terming it the "best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent".

"To move forward, Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts, including Kashmir," the premier was quoted as saying.

"The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading."

'Dialogue only way forward'

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also made clear in his first press conference after assuming office that he would pursue dialogue with the neighbouring rival as a way forward.

"Us coming to the table and talking peace is our only option. We need to stop the adventurism and come together. We know the issues are tough and will not be solved overnight, but we have to engage," Qureshi had said. "We cannot turn our cheek. Yes we have outstanding issues. Kashmir is a reality; it is an issue that both our nations acknowledge."

"We need a continued and uninterrupted dialogue. This is our only way forward," he had stressed.

"We may have a different approach and line of thinking, but I want to see a change in how we behave," he had added. "India and Pakistan have to move forward keeping realities before them."

Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 20, 2018 11:51am

Please revisit ground, understand reality, demonstrate sincerity and come to table with people having real authority.

CHELFLS
Sep 20, 2018 11:54am

Yesterday PM spoke with Saudi king on India administered Kashmir... Today he writes a letter to Indian counterpart. Either he is passing time or want to ride two boats at a time. Kashmir policy by pak and peace talks with india are two completely different paths

Shah
Sep 20, 2018 11:55am

I am for full normalization of ties in the spirit of mutual trust and friendship. But I do not believe BJP-government is interested and Kashmiris will never back down after what they have suffered and are still suffering.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 20, 2018 11:56am

Good initiative. Dialogue is the way forward for resolving both internal and external issues. It will be good to have good relationships with all our neighbors.

Umar Ibn Ayaz
Sep 20, 2018 11:58am

Now lets hope that this development leads to first cease Indian Barbarianism in Indian-held Kashmir, and then to resolve Kashmir Issue once and for all.

Talks and more talks
Sep 20, 2018 11:59am

Kashmir is a reality indeed. but there are many more realities like poverty, crime facing india and pakistan which are way bigger than kashmir. do business and talk kashmir too. only kashmir or only business will lead to nowhere

Ramesh Lahiri
Sep 20, 2018 12:00pm

India Govt. is rather very practical in its approach. They may prefer to hold talks with your Army instead...

Harmony-1©
Sep 20, 2018 12:00pm

Good initiative from Khan.

WARRIs
Sep 20, 2018 12:01pm

IMran khan wil talk about the wider interest of both countries rather than personal business like Sharifs did...

socialist
Sep 20, 2018 12:04pm

gr8 step

RAJA CHILL
Sep 20, 2018 12:05pm

Are civil and military on the same page here ? One mutilated body of BSF jawan was found on LOC. If peace has to begin such actions need to stop first.

Khan.
Sep 20, 2018 12:05pm

If NS done this, he will surely be called as Traitor..

Shyam
Sep 20, 2018 12:11pm

Very good. Hope this dialogue don't get stuck on some Kashmir issue.

PrakashG
Sep 20, 2018 12:15pm

Just talks will not help build trust. Both countries need to act to convince the other of their good intentions. The terrorism must end before any 'meaningful and constructive' talks can take place.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 20, 2018 12:18pm

All talks must be on equal and mutual respect basis, and all disputed issues including occupied Kashmir, restricting water flow to Pakistan, human rights and regional peace issues must be sincerely discussed in a cordial enviorment. Otherwise, it will be another failed attempt that will provide an opportunity to blame each other.

Ahmed
Sep 20, 2018 12:19pm

No comment on inhuman treatment of soldier captured ? Peace cannot exist when such acts keep happening.

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 20, 2018 12:23pm

Modi is known for changing his mind all the time. No harm in trying.

Khan.
Sep 20, 2018 12:26pm

Good Step, however if Nawaz Sharif did same during his tenure,that step might not be appreciated.

Taimur
Sep 20, 2018 12:27pm

Why was he blaming the Nawaz government for the same?

Ranajyoti
Sep 20, 2018 12:30pm

Agenda should be built for meaningful and constructive dialogue without questioning each other's sovereignty.

The Great Khali
Sep 20, 2018 12:34pm

Thank you Mr. Khan. But it is important that you come with COAS Gen Bajwa and most importantly the social worker for Pakistan (UN designated). We hope to resolve all issues soon.

CHELFLS
Sep 20, 2018 12:34pm

@Khan. Not only NS passed time in this area.. parcel also visited and had some well stacked lunch without any good outcome.

Janib
Sep 20, 2018 12:39pm

The Modi led BJP government has flared anti Pakistan sentiment so much in India that I feel it would be very hard for Indian government to engage in dialogue with pakistan. Also next general elections to lok sabha are round the corner, so I don't see any window for dialogue opening up. Because anti pakistani sentiments sell like hot cakes in elections in India. BJP in order to win elections would not enter into dialogue.

M. Saeed
Sep 20, 2018 12:41pm

@Surya Kant Agrawal: Real authority comes with real democratic dispensation.

petere
Sep 20, 2018 12:51pm

Unfortunately its up to army not PM Khan and thats been for last 70 years ! so expect no change !

vithal bhatt
Sep 20, 2018 12:56pm

Pakistan is moving in right direction?

Harmony-1©
Sep 20, 2018 12:57pm

@Khan. - Nawaz was only interested in personal interests. We know all about his covert meetings in Pakistan. He never spoke about Kashmiris plight.

Suraj71
Sep 20, 2018 01:06pm

Real person who has authority in policy making should involve in talk. Till then better don't talk.

Saul Goodman
Sep 20, 2018 01:06pm

A dialogue doesn't mean that India will make any compromises on its territorial integrity which includes Kashmir. As long as Pakistan understands that, we can have a meaningful dialogue otherwise its an excercise in futility.

Ashok Kumar Singhal
Sep 20, 2018 01:09pm

Dont waste your time Mr Khan. Indian PM has much more important stuff look into

M. Saeed
Sep 20, 2018 01:09pm

@Shyam, better call spade a real spade. Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the British which was conspired between Vice Roy Mountbatten and Nehru. That is a fact well accepted by the history and further confirmed by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Asifa
Sep 20, 2018 01:12pm

It will not resume. Indian government will reject. Don’t expect.

Jacky
Sep 20, 2018 01:12pm

@Shah there was congress govt for 10 years in pasr, why dint u solved kashmir issue that time?

javed
Sep 20, 2018 01:47pm

Resolve all disputes on table. Indian and Pakistan side should behave like statesmen and bring peace and prosperity to the Subcontinent.

Tallat
Sep 20, 2018 02:04pm

Talk and resolve the issues is always better than war

Babu
Sep 20, 2018 02:10pm

Modi has still not responded to Imran Khan's proposal.

