Religious affairs minister discusses treatment of Xinjiang Muslims with Chinese envoy

Javed HussainSeptember 19, 2018

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri in conversation with Chinese Ambassador Yao Xing. —Photo provided by author
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri met Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Xing on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, chief among them the treatment of the Xinjiang Muslim community.

"Pakistan's friendship with China is above and beyond any political agenda, the roots of which lie deep within the people," said Qadri.

The federal minister remarked that the CPEC was a matter of national priority and expressed full confidence in it.

Moving onto more urgent matters, Qadri spoke about the Muslims facing numerous restrictions in China's Xinjiang province and demanded that they be given relaxations.

"The placement of restrictions increases the chances of an extremist viewpoint growing in reaction," the minister told the Chinese ambassador, asserting that concrete steps need to be taken to weed out such a mindset and promulgate interfaith harmony.

The two also discussed talks between religious scholars belonging to Xinjiang and Pakistan.

"The Chinese government is the bearer of Sufi and moderate thought and resolves to sort the differences between various religious groups," said the Chinese ambassador.

He invited Qadri for a visit to China which the federal minister accepted.

The Chinese ambassador also provided assurances to facilitate the visit of a Pakistani religious delegation to the Xinjiang province.

"Exchange of viewpoints between religious scholars of both countries is vital for better interfaith relations," Xing remarked.

He said that there were 20 million Muslims living in China who enjoyed complete freedom to practice their faith.

"Pakistan is an important representative of the Muslim world and we want to further strengthen Pak-China relations on an Islamic level," Xing said adding that they will take the Muslim community living in China into confidence for achieving the same.

He expressed China's interest in working with Pakistan to develop an educational curriculum for the Muslim community.

"With Pakistan's cooperation, China desires to work for the social development of the former Fata region and Afghan migrants," he added.

Comments (13)

M. Saeed
Sep 19, 2018 07:07pm

Minister appears not concerned.

Uday Kumar
Sep 19, 2018 07:12pm

Nationalism & National interest should be top most priority of any country. Why should Pakistan involve in religious affairs of other country? when there is no religious tolerance in their own country. Religion should be a personnel matter. Unless Pakistan common public understand this logic they can't prosper.

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 19, 2018 07:12pm

Thank you for highlighting the plight of Muslims living in China. The Chinese government may please be asked to ensure freedom to observe religious activities without any hassle and problems not only to the Muslims but also to all other various groups belonging to different religions. There must never be a re-education process Imposed upon them by the rulers. And it goes without saying that they must also abide by the laws of the land.

Manjeet
Sep 19, 2018 07:17pm

wait till IMF matter is over

Shy Guy
Sep 19, 2018 07:18pm

Waiting for kind march. Or that's just reserved for West

Harmony-1©
Sep 19, 2018 07:29pm

@M. Saeed - Just good etiquettes to meet guests with a smile :)

Nomansland
Sep 19, 2018 07:35pm

Lol.. China be like it's just education no restrictions !! XD

Prof Mughal
Sep 19, 2018 07:39pm

An excellent initiative, something previous governments never bothered with during their tenures.

M. Emad
Sep 19, 2018 07:40pm

Non-serious, Smiling look of both the Pakistan Religious affairs minister and Chinese envoy !

Miriyam
Sep 19, 2018 07:43pm

Human rights minister not part of meeting?

wsyed
Sep 19, 2018 07:50pm

Dialogue and communication is good. Pakistan must have courage to speak to Chinese about restriction on religious freedom. However, Pakistan is hardly in a place to lecture anyone, there are serious issues of the same freedoms in Pakistan.

KAJ
Sep 19, 2018 08:05pm

Know your limits

Shakeel Ahmed
Sep 19, 2018 08:23pm

I can see the expression on the Chinese Minister: but you guys get your acts right too on similar issues.

