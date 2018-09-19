DAWN.COM

PM Khan meets King Salman in Jeddah

Dawn.comUpdated September 19, 2018

PM Imran Khan and King Salman meet in Jeddah. — Photo coiurtesy: PTI Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi King Salman on his maiden visit to the Kingdom, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf shared on Wednesday.

The prime minister is also expected to meet the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. During his meeting with the royals, the prime minister will discuss matters of regional and bilateral interest.

The Saudi King will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court.

Finance Minister Asad Umar — who is accompanying PM Khan — also met his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and they discussed "aspects of financial and economic cooperation".

Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry — also part of the premier's delegation — also met the Saudi Minister of Media Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad earlier today. The two discussed ways to expand media cooperation between the two states.

Later today, the prime minister and his delegation will travel to the UAE where they will be received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two will discuss issues of mutual interest.

The premier, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the prime minister's adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood as well as Umer and Chaudhry, landed in Madinah on Tuesday. He was received at the airport by the governor of Medina, Shahzada Faisal Bin Salman, and Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Siddique.

