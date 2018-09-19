DAWN.COM

After Saudi, PM Khan visits UAE; welcomed by Abu Dhabi crown prince

September 19, 2018

PM Khan in conversation with Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed. —Photo courtesy Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed's Twitter account
PM Khan received at the Abu Dhabi airport by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. —Photo courtesy PTI
PM Imran Khan and King Salman meet in Jeddah. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter account
PM Imran Khan and King Salman meet in Jeddah. — Photo courtesy PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday in the second instalment of his two-day official Saudi/UAE tour.

He was received at the Abu Dhabi airport by Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Earlier in the day, the PM met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his maiden visit to the kingdom.

During his meeting with the royals, the prime minister discussed matters of regional and bilateral interest. The leaders also talked about economic relations between the two countries.

On his arrival in Jeddah, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour and the national anthems of both countries were played. King Salman held a banquet for the premier and his delegation.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also hosted a dinner for PM Khan when the leaders met. The prime minister commended the crown prince's vision to turn Saudi Arabia into a modern economy.

During their meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations as well as steps that can be taken to enhance cooperation in political, defence, economic, commercial and cultural sectors. They also discussed challenges that are being faced by the Muslim world.

PM Khan brought up the issues of Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia as well.

The prime minister also highlighted the human rights offences by the Indian army in held Kashmir. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Palestine's struggle for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The premier extended an invitation for the crown prince to visit Pakistan, which was accepted, in principle, by the Saudi leadership.

This is Khan's first foreign tour as prime minister. Talking to Al Arabiya, he said that "anyone who comes to power in Pakistan will visit Saudi Arabia first” as the two countries share a "strong people to people relationship".

"Saudi Arabia has in the past helped Pakistan when [the country] has been in need," he said.

The prime minister held a meeting with the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as well. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Finance Minister Asad Umar meets Saudi Minister of Finance. — Photo courtesy: *Arab News* Twitter
Finance Minister Asad Umar meets Saudi Minister of Finance. — Photo courtesy: Arab News Twitter

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Asad Umar — who is accompanying PM Khan — met his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan as they discussed "aspects of financial and economic cooperation".

Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry — also part of the premier's delegation — met the Saudi Minister of Media Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad earlier in the day. The two discussed ways to expand media cooperation between the two states.

Later in the day, the prime minister and his delegation travelled to the UAE where they were received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The premier, accompanied by Qureshi and the prime minister's adviser on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, as well as Umer and Chaudhry, landed in Madinah on Tuesday. He was received at the airport by the governor of Medina, Shahzada Faisal Bin Salman, and Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Siddique.

On his arrival in Makkah last night, PM Khan and his delegation performed Umrah. The doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the prime minister, where he offered prayers.

Pakistan would like to play a reconciliatory role in Muslim world, says PM Khan

During his interview to Al Arabiya, PM Khan said that Pakistan wanted to play a reconciliatory role in the Muslim world.

"We feel that it's very important that there should not be any conflict in the Muslim world," the premier said and added that there were already several conflicts plaguing the Muslim world, "starting from Libya to Somalia, to Syria, Afghanistan... Pakistan has [also] suffered a lot".

"Conflict in the Muslim world is weakening all of us. Ideally, Pakistan would like to play a role of putting out these fires."

Fahim Khan
Sep 19, 2018 05:22pm

Ask Saudis to stop bombing Yemen.

rehan
Sep 19, 2018 05:23pm

I hope he mentions the killing of innocent children in Jemen and the starving Children.

Nomi Goraya
Sep 19, 2018 05:36pm

Our PM was received by governor of a city bravo what a nice welcome.... UAE and KSA are the two countries who are responsible for plight of Yemen and to be honest I felt bad our PM should not have visited at this time.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2018 05:53pm

Welcome to the club and the main, biggest and the richest clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Sameer
Sep 19, 2018 06:05pm

Imran said he would not leave the country for 3 months! Not even the UN general assembly. Then he leaves immediately for Saudi Arabia. Back home the corrupt are free! Did I vote for Musharraf 2.0? Is this the new NRO!?

Md Mostafizur Rahman
Sep 19, 2018 06:12pm

Very good development.

munna
Sep 19, 2018 06:15pm

NRO signed successfuly

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 19, 2018 06:34pm

I urger PM Imran Khan, please do not discuss any possibilities of NRO or giving relief to convicted Nawaz Sharif and his family. We want all looted money back in the country and spent for the welfare of the poor and deprived people on important issues like education, health care, security of the people, providing clean water and job opportunities for all.

Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sep 19, 2018 06:38pm

Didn’t PM say that he will not travel abroad for 3 months after taking office ?

aamir
Sep 19, 2018 06:59pm

So do we still expect any radical change what IK has been trumpeting for long

Sumit
Sep 19, 2018 07:14pm

@Sarfaraz Ahmed Do not forget he is a politician. All new politicians will look great, and people who love them or who are inexperienced will not take any criticism of the leader, but history repeatedly shows that politicians- new or old behave similar fashion. So no need to be surprised.

Irfan
Sep 19, 2018 07:19pm

@Nomi Goraya We need to look after our interests

gullu Badsha
Sep 19, 2018 07:23pm

@Nomi Goraya, yeh ! the PM should have visited your house & you would have bailed Pakistan out of the financial crisis

Zak
Sep 19, 2018 07:27pm

Pakistan is looking for friends who help without conditions. Saudis and UAE have always been there. With IK as PM, once we are out of the economic squeeze, we will repay all loans and be able to assist others in education, training, military, space programes and keeping the seas open and safe from spoilers and detractors in the area.

RJM
Sep 19, 2018 07:27pm

Don't think Imran is in a position to discuss anything but dollars and Saudis will oblige but that is not going to come free,they sure will ask things in return.

Noon
Sep 19, 2018 07:32pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani wake up !!! Stop living in fools paradise the looted money will not come back if you want to get looted money back then stop voting rich people into power.

nikhil
Sep 19, 2018 07:40pm

The Pakistan should get the monetary help they need from Saudis and UAE, if USA does not interfere . Best wishes ti Imran for his endeavor

Mahmood
Sep 19, 2018 07:46pm

@RJM They can ask, no less than IK can ask for Loans or Aid, but the other side doesn't need to give it.

I don't expect IK to give anything which is not for him to give.

Shadow
Sep 19, 2018 08:03pm

Wait till joint press conference,, do not panic

BAXAR
Sep 19, 2018 08:08pm

@Sumit "but history repeatedly shows that politicians- new or old behave similar fashion. So no need to be surprised." Especially if they are not trained in statecraft before coming in politics. most of our politicians have made their career upon the wishes of people without knowing exactly how the system exactly works and evolves. They mostly end up with amateurish statesmanship. Even during their tenure, they hardly spend time to study the system.

Neutral
Sep 19, 2018 08:14pm

@Zak You are willing to wait for 70 years

Tanvir Khan
Sep 19, 2018 08:24pm

What a great feeling Imran Khan is enjoying in the photo, to be the PM of Pakistan!

