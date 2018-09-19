DAWN.COM

Former Myanmar columnist jailed for 'abusive' posts about Aung San Suu Kyi

AFPSeptember 19, 2018

A former columnist for Myanmar's state media has been jailed for seven years for "abusive" Facebook posts about Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a court official said on Wednesday, the latest case threatening free expression in the country.

Ngar Min Swe was sentenced for sedition on Tuesday, Yangon's Western District Court spokesman Htay Aung told AFP.

"He was convicted for writing abusive posts on Facebook against State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, making people get the wrong impression of her," Htay Aung said.

Myanmar faces widespread condemnation for infringing on freedom of expression following the jailing earlier this month of two Reuters journalists who reported on the Rohingya crisis.

Ngar Min Swe worked as a columnist under the previous military-backed government.

He has spent the years since Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party rose to power in 2016, penning screeds against her and the party.

He was arrested on July 12, the same day he posted about Suu Kyi receiving a kiss on the cheek from United States President Barack Obama during his state visit in 2013.

This innocuous gesture of greeting came in for criticism from a conservative Myanmar public, especially supporters of the army-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) — like Ngar Min Swe, who took to social media to make sexist inferences about the state counsellor.

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 19, 2018 05:16pm

The committee for the nobel peace prize must be feeling regretful...

Faisal Ahmed
Sep 19, 2018 05:36pm

A butcher lady adopting Hitler's attitude.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 19, 2018 06:28pm

Please note, how other countries react against anti government propaganda. Is this part of democracy or crossing the red light?

SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 19, 2018 06:47pm

The international community including civilians from all walks of life thought highly of the lady in exile and when she was placed under house arrest when she returned to her native country. It was thought that by bringing her to power, the miseries being faced by the citizens of Burma, now called Myanmar, will come to an end. It has unfortunately been proved otherwise. Her words about the Rohingya Muslims and their plight resulting from their killings and ouster from their homes speak volumes about her hatred for these poor people. She has found happiness in joining the military junta ruling Myanmar for the past seven decades against any voices raised by any fair person against the junta's atrocities.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2018 06:50pm

This is exactly what happens in a dictatorial, autocratic and authoritarian regime under the guise of fake, fraud, sham and shame leaders and leadership, who sometimes even win a Noble peace prize, by deceiving the whole world.

al
Sep 19, 2018 06:57pm

Fake democratic leader and supporters of war crimes...Suu Kyi..

