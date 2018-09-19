Politicians react to IHC's suspension of the Sharifs' sentences

PML-N supporters chant 'Go Imran Go' to celebrate IHC order

In a move that has stirred the political scene, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the prison sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Captain (r) Safdar in the Avenfield case, granting them interim relief.

Following the verdict, the court granted bail to Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar and ordered them to pay Rs0.5 million as surety bonds.

Marriyum Aurangzeb bursts into tears upon hearing the IHC's verdict.

What led the IHC to suspend the punishment given by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court? Will the Sharifs go back to jail after an 'interim relief'? Analysts weigh in:

'NAB was not able to answer questions'

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N

"This case had been going on for a while and the whole nation was listening to what the judges had to say during the proceedings. NAB was not able to answer their questions.

I wish this day would have come sooner and Mian Nawaz Sharif would have been able to spend some time with his wife ailing wife and would have gotten a chance to take care of her in her final days. However, this is all fate.

Let's all pray that we find Mian Nawaz Sharif amongst us soon."

'The Sharif family has still not proven where their wealth came from'

Fawad Chaudhry, PTI

"The Sharif family has still not proven where their wealth worth billions has come from.

This verdict has been given on procedural basis.

Once the matter moves forward I am sure justice will find its way."

"This is not unexpected'

Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP

"When the Avenfield verdict first came out, it was already expected that if there is an appeal in the case, the Sharif family might be set free.

This is not unexpected as Nawaz Sharif has always been given relief in the past, same is the case today.

We will know more once the detailed verdict comes out."

'Even a blind a person would now see that these cases do not have legal standing'

Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal reacts to IHC order

"I thank God that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar have succeeded today.

This trial holds a lot of importance as even a blind person would [now] see that these cases had no legal or constitutional standing.

These cases were political and meant for pre-poll rigging and meant to sideline Nawaz Sharif from the election race so that Imran Khan can get a fake victory."

'We had hope in Justice Minallah'

Mohammad Zubair, PML-N

"Justice Athar Minallah [who presided over the bench today] was the spokesperson of Justice (r) Iftikhar Chaudhry when the lawyers movement was underway. I will not praise Justice (r) Chaudhry but Justice Minallah is an excellent judge. We were hopeful when he was on the bench.

Pakistan has had a history of judgements which courts cannot defend later. We are not the first in Pakistan who have criticised court order, there are examples from Maulvi Tamizuddin to Nusrat Bhutto. There was no [corruption] case here, we respect the judiciary's decision."

'Sharifs destination is still Adiala Jail'

Faisal Javed, PTI

"Firstly, I want to point out that the conviction and corruption charges are still very much there. This IHC judgement simply suspends their punishment. Their destination is still Adiala Jail because I am confident they will go back.

The Sharif's were not able to establish a source of income or money trail. So this celebration will be shortlived like the April 20 celebration where they looked equally happy."

'This order once again raises questions on accountability in Pakistan'

Nafisa Shah, PPP

"[I] am not sure whether today's court order on suspending Panama punishment is about law or politics, but the system has always bailed the Sharifs out.

Of course this order once again raises many questions on accountability laws and processes in Pakistan."