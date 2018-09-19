Pak vs India: 150 up for Pakistan but India in total control
Pakistan are 157-7 after 40 overs against India in their Group A match of the Asia Cup 2018 being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq opened the batting for Pakistan, whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared the new ball for India.
The Indian pacers stuck to a tight line and length in the opening two overs, which put the pressure on young Imam. He tried to accelerate the scoring by charging down the pitch and paid the price, nicking one behind to MS Dhoni.
Babar Azam walked in to partner Zaman, but their partnership barely lasted a couple of minutes, as the latter top-edged a Kumar delivery in the 5th over and was caught by Chahal.
Shoaib Malik, who replaced Imam, struck the innings' first boundary in the 6th over before Azam struck two boundaries of his own in the 7th to take the score to 20-2.
After that spree of boundaries runs dried up again as Kumar and Bumrah's accurate bowling allowed few opportunities to the batters to free their arms.
The first bowling change was introduced in the 10th over as Bumrah was replaced by Pandya. By the end of that over, Pakistan were 25-2.
Azam struck a boundary each in the 11th and 12th overs, boosting the score to 39-2.
Malik danced down the track in the 13th over to hammer the innings' first six off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.
MS Dhoni did a massive favour to Malik in the 16th over, dropping what should have been a fairly comfortable catch for the veteran wicketkeeper. At the end of that over, Pakistan were 60-2 and had recovered from the early setbacks.
However, the run rate was under four an over, which gave India the edge. That edge lessened a little in the 18th over when all-rounder Pandya suddenly went down due to a mysterious illness and had to be stretchered off the field.
A couple more quiet overs followed as Pakistan were 80-2 at the end of 20 overs.
Azam and Malik's 82-run stand came to an end when the latter had his stumps disturbed by Yadav when he was just three shy of his half-century. In the 24th over, Yadav could have sent Malik packing as well, only to see Kumar drop the catch.
Pakistan were dealt another blow in the 25th over when they lost their captain Sarfraz when he tried to clear the long-on fence, only to see Manish Pandey take a blinder of a catch.
But the biggest setback of them all came in the 27th over when a direct hit from Ambati Rayudu saw Malik take the slow walk back to the pavilion. At this stage, Pakistan were 100-5 and clearly second-best in the contest.
Hard-hitting Asif Ali smashed a maximum in the next over but then edged one to Dhoni at the start of the 29th over to leave Pakistan reeling at 110-6.
The young Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf were given the uphill task to rescue the team out of the pickle that the top-order had created.
The two youngsters survived the next overs but survive is all they did. On the final ball of the 33rd over, Shadab too was dispatched by Jadhav. The score at this point stood at 121-7, with India well and truly on top.
The question at this point was not how many Pakistan will score but how many overs they will survive. The pairing of Ashraf and Muhammad Amir, however, showed some resilience, and brought up the team's 150 in the 39th over.
Earlier, Sarfraz won the toss, opted to bat first and named the same side that had sauntered to victory against Hong Kong in their opening match of the tournament.
India brought back Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah after resting them in yesterday's match against Hong Kong. The duo took Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed's place in the side.
The match began after both the teams' national anthems are played — a practise common in football but now being replicated in cricket as well.
Line-ups
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari
India: RG Sharma (c), S Dhawan, JJ Bumrah, YS Chahal, MS Dhoni †, KM Jadhav, KD Karthik †, Kuldeep Yadav, B Kumar, HH Pandya, AT Rayudu
Good luck to competing teams.
Pakistan must score over 300 runs to win this match.
Pak has won the toss and India will win the match....
Trapped.
I shall see it only after 9 pm... as things would be clearer by then...and it goes till midnight...
Best of luck to both teams. This is the first match out the three we may have in Asia Cup
2 wickets down good start bhuvi
What a way to start an epic battle
good start !
Another shameful loss to India!!
Bumrahs comeback has supported kumar
Imam really has no temprament and that also had a negative effect on Fakhar, that guy needs to go
This is exactly what the long time, die-hard, loyal, faithful and dedicated domestic and global fans, supporters, budding players, sponsors and admirers of green-shirts were affraid of that time and again, when it comes to real action and when it matters most, they always fumble under pressure. This crucial match of 2018 Asia Cricket Cup against traditional foes and historic rivals under hot, humid, dusty, sandy and salty weather conditions of Dubai-UAE is not an exception.
India bang on target
India Pakistan match is proven to be more of a hype most of the time and gets really boring and one sided. They should play more often and people will not even watch it.
Well played pakistan
Babar is kohli of pakistan for sure. Love to see the way he bats.
Don't use words like gladiatorial battle. It's just a game like any other game. Win or lose, sportsmanship should win.It should not leave a bitter taste in the mouth but bitter sweet memories in the heart.
As expected our openers cannot set up handsome score against strong team. Best of luck green. !!!
It's 96/4 now.
Let's hope for a great match. Of course, I'm cheering for Hindustan!!!
Going by pakistan's performance until now, it looks Champions Trophy win was sheer fluke :D
So... scoring against Zimbabwe is not a benchmark about how good batsman you are!
Wow... There's way more silence here than the usual !! XD
Seems PAK team will not be able to even score what Hongkong openers scored :P
@Ali treat this as a game. Loss or victory is part and parcel of life. One team has to loose.
Whatever be the results Let the spirit of cricket grow
Greetings from Lucknow ,India
Dream start for India. Hard luck Pakistan. But I hope match would be interesting one instead of one sided.
Never learn from the past.
This is getting boring...I think india will win
The stadium is full. Cricket is winning today!
one sided?
It's not over... India still needs to score these runs without Kohli.
Its seems that pakistan wont be able to bat 50 overs
Where are people who were betting here yesterday?
India is too good. 125/7 JUST WOW !
Inshallah Boys played well!
Everything changes but the only unchanged issue of the Pakistan cricket is it,s vulnerability of batting perforformances.
Surprised to see empty stands
Let Pakistan's inning complete. This game can oscillate anyway. No match is won or lost until the last ball is bowled.
Remember misbah who saved Pakistan's face in similar situations
Clearly the middle order batsmen doesn't have a clue @Indian spinners.
Please stick around a little longer.
@omveer yes. it is only a game. Dont make it battleground.