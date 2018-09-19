IHC reserves verdict on Sharifs' pleas against Avenfield sentence
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the verdict on the petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar against the sentences awarded to them in the Avenfield properties reference.
The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) special prosecutor Mohammad Akram Qureshi concluded his final argument today, following which the high court announced that it will deliver the verdict at 3pm.
Qureshi argued today that after the fixation of appeals against the conviction of the Sharif family in Avenfield reference, the IHC could not have entertained petitions seeking suspension of sentence.
He further said that since Maryam had prepared the forged declaration of trust in order to rescue her father, "she was equally responsible as she connived to dodge the legal course".
When the court asked him if the forged documents had led to her conviction for owing assets beyond means, the prosecutor replied: "Maryam hatched the conspiracy".
Qureshi further argued that Maryam was living with father as a dependent and so "the properties in her name presumably belonged to her father".
Justice Athar Minallah remarked that "the NAB, after conducting thorough investigation, couldn't bring any evidence of ownership of Nawaz Sharif of Avenfield apartments, but you want us to admit his ownership on mere presumption."
Qureshi responded that the "law of evidence empowers the court to presume facts in certain situations."
The prosecutor was reminded that there is a room of giving the benefit of the doubt to the accused, and that the precedents of the apex court bound the bureau to follow certain procedures in order to shift the burden of proof on accused persons.
At this, Qureshi said that "since the properties belong to a foreign jurisdiction, therefore, it is a distinguished case and these were not applicable to this case".
Meanwhile, Khawaja Haris — the lead defence counsel — said that since the NAB law relates to foreign properties, the stance taken by NAB is without any legal force.
Comments (21)
NAB has failed to prove its case, and is continuing to make a fool of itself and damage its credibility.
Innshallah....
@Javed Khan - Were you in court sitting as a judge?
Let them go,only if they return all the loot and plunder.....!!!
NAB is a sham Organization built for victimization of civilians
They are unable to prove and are playing games. I
Iron beans under crushing procedure !
It would indeed be a legal surprise should a guilty verdict be pronounced against Nawaz & Co.
NAB is an embarrassment. It should be dissolved.
Benefit of doubt should be given to Sharif family. as NAB could not provide solid proofs to IHC.
Sentence of all petitiioners ll be suspended. NAB failed to satisfy court in its arguements. Sharifs ll be free after the decision
Maryum would be given bail, Captain Safdar and NS would continue to be behind the bars
A deal in process....?
Why fine the organization and not the people responsible? The penalty imposed for delays is very small amount which may not cover even 5 minutes of the cost of court proceedings.
So case can not be proved against these corrupt leaders
It looks like that IHC will quash the earlier verdict and consequently Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar could be released from Adyala Jail right today either honorably or at least on bail. Can such an extra ordinary development be attributed to PM Imran meeting Saudi King and Saudi Crown Prince? Hold your breath for another 15 minutes as it 1247 my time (Kuwait) and 1447 Pakistan Time and verdict will be announced at 1500 hours in any case. IqbalHadi Zaidi
@Zain Ansari I agree with you completely.
@IQBAL HADI ZAIDI - it has nothing to do with Saudi king at all.
Looks like MN is getting out at least.
NAB again failed.
@Najum I completely agree with you. Just like KP had done.