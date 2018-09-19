DAWN.COM

IHC reserves verdict on Sharifs' pleas against Avenfield sentence

Malik Asad | Mohammad ImranUpdated September 19, 2018

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the verdict on the petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sha­rif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar against the sentences awarded to them in the Avenfield properties reference.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) special prosecutor Mohammad Akram Qureshi concluded his final argument today, following which the high court announced that it will deliver the verdict at 3pm.

Qureshi argued today that after the fixation of appeals against the conviction of the Sharif family in Avenfield reference, the IHC could not have entertained petitions seeking suspension of sentence.

He further said that since Maryam had prepared the forged declaration of trust in order to rescue her father, "she was equally responsible as she connived to dodge the legal course".

When the court asked him if the forged documents had led to her conviction for owing assets beyond means, the prosecutor replied: "Maryam hatched the conspiracy".

Qureshi further argued that Maryam was living with father as a dependent and so "the properties in her name presumably belonged to her father".

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that "the NAB, after conducting thorough investigation, couldn't bring any evidence of ownership of Nawaz Sharif of Avenfield apartments, but you want us to admit his ownership on mere presumption."

Qureshi responded that the "law of evidence empowers the court to presume facts in certain situations."

The prosecutor was reminded that there is a room of giving the benefit of the doubt to the accused, and that the precedents of the apex court bound the bureau to follow certain procedures in order to shift the burden of proof on accused persons.

At this, Qureshi said that "since the properties belong to a foreign jurisdiction, therefore, it is a distinguished case and these were not applicable to this case".

Meanwhile, Khawaja Haris — the lead defence counsel — said that since the NAB law relates to foreign properties, the stance taken by NAB is without any legal force.

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Javed Khan
Sep 19, 2018 01:36pm

NAB has failed to prove its case, and is continuing to make a fool of itself and damage its credibility.

Abdullah
Sep 19, 2018 02:13pm

Innshallah....

Harmony-1©
Sep 19, 2018 02:13pm

@Javed Khan - Were you in court sitting as a judge?

A&A
Sep 19, 2018 02:19pm

Let them go,only if they return all the loot and plunder.....!!!

Zain Ansari
Sep 19, 2018 02:23pm

NAB is a sham Organization built for victimization of civilians

rehan
Sep 19, 2018 02:25pm

They are unable to prove and are playing games. I

StraightForward
Sep 19, 2018 02:25pm

Iron beans under crushing procedure !

El Cid
Sep 19, 2018 02:26pm

It would indeed be a legal surprise should a guilty verdict be pronounced against Nawaz & Co.

Najum
Sep 19, 2018 02:27pm

NAB is an embarrassment. It should be dissolved.

Jaan Bhittani
Sep 19, 2018 02:31pm

Benefit of doubt should be given to Sharif family. as NAB could not provide solid proofs to IHC.

Dahar
Sep 19, 2018 02:32pm

Sentence of all petitiioners ll be suspended. NAB failed to satisfy court in its arguements. Sharifs ll be free after the decision

Umair Karim
Sep 19, 2018 02:33pm

Maryum would be given bail, Captain Safdar and NS would continue to be behind the bars

Jamil Ahsan
Sep 19, 2018 02:33pm

A deal in process....?

M. Saeed
Sep 19, 2018 02:34pm

Why fine the organization and not the people responsible? The penalty imposed for delays is very small amount which may not cover even 5 minutes of the cost of court proceedings.

Lubnakhan
Sep 19, 2018 02:38pm

So case can not be proved against these corrupt leaders

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Sep 19, 2018 02:38pm

It looks like that IHC will quash the earlier verdict and consequently Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar could be released from Adyala Jail right today either honorably or at least on bail. Can such an extra ordinary development be attributed to PM Imran meeting Saudi King and Saudi Crown Prince? Hold your breath for another 15 minutes as it 1247 my time (Kuwait) and 1447 Pakistan Time and verdict will be announced at 1500 hours in any case. IqbalHadi Zaidi

AMajid
Sep 19, 2018 02:47pm

@Zain Ansari I agree with you completely.

Love Your Country
Sep 19, 2018 02:48pm

@IQBAL HADI ZAIDI - it has nothing to do with Saudi king at all.

Love Your Country
Sep 19, 2018 02:49pm

Looks like MN is getting out at least.

faisal
Sep 19, 2018 02:52pm

NAB again failed.

AMajid
Sep 19, 2018 02:55pm

@Najum I completely agree with you. Just like KP had done.

