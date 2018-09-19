Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi ahead of Ashura

Residents of Karachi are experiencing partial suspension of cellular services on Wednesday, the 8th of Muharram, ahead of Ashura.

The cellular services have been suspended in areas through which mourning processions will pass during the day.

Citizens took to social media to post that they stopped receiving mobile signals starting in the morning.

Some were taken by surprise by the blockage of signals in their area.

Mobile services are suspended every year during Ashura as part of the security measures.

Several key roads in Karachi and other cities of Sindh will remain closed for mourning processions, and traffic from blocked roads will be diverted to alternative routes that were notified by the Karachi traffic police on Tuesday.

On Muharram 8, a procession will be taken out at 1:30pm from Nishtar Park, and will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.