DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi ahead of Ashura

Dawn.comUpdated September 19, 2018

Email

Residents of Karachi are experiencing partial suspension of cellular services on Wednesday, the 8th of Muharram, ahead of Ashura.

The cellular services have been suspended in areas through which mourning processions will pass during the day.

Citizens took to social media to post that they stopped receiving mobile signals starting in the morning.

Some were taken by surprise by the blockage of signals in their area.

Mobile services are suspended every year during Ashura as part of the security measures.

Several key roads in Karachi and other cities of Sindh will remain closed for mourning processions, and traffic from blocked roads will be diverted to alternative routes that were notified by the Karachi traffic police on Tuesday.

On Muharram 8, a procession will be taken out at 1:30pm from Nishtar Park, and will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Civil-military power matrix

Civil-military power matrix

The government is focusing on the economic & political situation. Security & external matters are not its priority.

Editorial

September 19, 2018

Gas price hike

IT is easy to oppose fuel price increases. At the same time, it is difficult to implement the latter. The previous...
September 19, 2018

Terror network

PUNJAB’S Counter Terrorism Department claims to have busted a network of militants affiliated with the banned TTP...
September 19, 2018

Afghanistan cricket

THE Afghanistan cricket team on Monday fired a warning to cricketing nations around the world by scoring a thumping...
Updated September 18, 2018

Citizenship promise

IT has come as a bolt from the blue, but if executed with care and by taking all communities along, it could...
September 18, 2018

Development decline

THE UNDP’s latest annual human development report identifies wide inequalities between and within countries as the...
September 18, 2018

Muharram precautions

AS Ashura, which falls on Friday this year, draws close, religious activities related to Muharram are reaching their...