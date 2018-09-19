Imran reaches Saudi Arabia amid reports Pakistan may seek aid
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Saudi Arabia on his first foreign visit after assuming office.
He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.
Upon arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Prime Minister Khan was received by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madina and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hisham bin Siddique along with other officials.
In Madina, the prime minister and his delegation visited Masjid-i-Nabawi where the doors of Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) final resting place were opened for them. The delegation offered Maghreb prayers at Riyadhul Jannah.
Later, the delegation travelled to Jeddah where Prime Minister Khan is scheduled to call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss regional and international issues.
The Saudi King will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court, said an official statement.
Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organisation.
The prime minister and his delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.
Prime Minister Khan’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia as the destination of his first official visit abroad has given rise to speculations that Pakistan will seek Riyadh’s economic assistance instead of going for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.
Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2018
Seeking aid right after election is why he went there. That was obvious. Maybe he can get a 25 billion dollar interest free loan.
Maybe he wishes to see what the Saudis will give, and not lend.
That is an area which need to be treaded carefully. Loans are not bad words, but debt trap is. Pakistan is on right path by raising taxes and prices. Else it will go the Venezuela way. They did not do anything to restore the economy at the right time by austerity measures and increasing taxes.
Cautious times call for tough economic measures. Once it passess then the nation is saved from economic hardships.
Are they still going on pious journeys on our expense? We pay and they get the blessings !
Please, NO MORE AID. We need trade and investments. Also, Pakistanis used to be the number one foreign workers in Saudi-Arabia which has now been overtaken by Indians. This must be reversed.