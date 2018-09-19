Imran reaches Saudi Arabia amid reports Pakistan may seek aid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­ister Imran Khan reached Saudi Arabia on his first foreign visit after assuming office.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

Upon arrival at Prince Moh­am­med bin Abdulaziz Inter­national Airport, Prime Minister Khan was received by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madina and Pakistan’s Amb­assador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hisham bin Siddique along with other officials.

In Madina, the prime minister and his delegation visited Masjid-i-Nabawi where the doors of Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) final resting place were opened for them. The delegation offered Maghreb prayers at Riyadhul Jannah.

Later, the delegation travelled to Jeddah where Prime Minister Khan is scheduled to call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss re­gional and international issues.

The Saudi King will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court, said an official statement.

Secretary General of the Organi­sation of Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organisation.

The prime minister and his delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Khan’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia as the destination of his first official visit abroad has given rise to speculations that Pakistan will seek Riyadh’s economic assistance instead of going for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

