2 Levies personnel martyred in Balochistan's Killa Saifullah district

Two Levies personnel were martyred and another injured when unidentified armed men opened fire at the security officials in Balochistan's Killa Saifullah district on Tuesday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the Levies officials, the incident occurred at Junction Chowk area of Killa Saifullah.

The martyred soldiers, identified as Munir and Akram, died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Kila Saifullah along with the injured officer.

Police and Levies officials reached the spot soon after and cordoned off the area as an investigation into the incident went underway.

However, the assailants managed to escape unhurt. This incident comes two days after armed men martyred a Levies Risaldar in Killa Saifullah.

265 militants surrender in Quetta

As a part of a reconciliation policy, 265 Ferraris belonging to various banned militant organisations, surrendered before the senior government officials at the Balochistan Assembly premises in Quetta on Tuesday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and other officials attended the ceremony.

"It is a matter of pleasure that these people have shunned violence," Chief Minister Jam Kamal said.

The Ferraris were involved in various acts of sabotage including blowing up vital national installations, attacking security forces and targeting innocent people.

They belong to Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Harnai and other parts of Balochistan.