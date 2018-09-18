DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP takes notice of 10-year-old girl's death in Karachi police 'encounter'

Haseeb BhattiSeptember 18, 2018

Email

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of the death of 10-year-old girl Amal Umer, who had reportedly been shot by policemen during an alleged encounter in Karachi last month.

The CJP's notice comes days after Amal's mother Beenish Umer's account of the incident appeared in Dawn. The suo motu notice concerns the "irresponsible firing" by the police as well as the "failure of [a] well-known medical hospital to provide emergency medical aid as required by the law".

Take a look: How the system failed us

The court issued notices to the Sindh Attorney General, provincial secretary health, former IGP Amjid Jawaid Saleemi and the administrator of National Medical Centre (NMC). The case will be heard on Sept 25, read a notification issued from the office of SC's registrar.

Amal was shot during an alleged crossfire between police and robbers that occurred in Karachi's Defence area last month. Later, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho admitted that the bullet that killed Amal was fired by a policeman.

After she was shot, Amal's parents, who were in the car with her, took her to NMC where she passed away after being denied medical treatment. According to Beenish, the hospital told the injured girl's parents to take her to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre or Aga Khan Hospital. NMC also refused to arrange an ambulance for Amal, who had suffered a head wound.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 18, 2018

Citizenship promise

IT has come as a bolt from the blue, but if executed with care and by taking all communities along, it could...
September 18, 2018

Development decline

THE UNDP’s latest annual human development report identifies wide inequalities between and within countries as the...
September 18, 2018

Muharram precautions

AS Ashura, which falls on Friday this year, draws close, religious activities related to Muharram are reaching their...
Updated September 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan cooperation

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rightly chose Afghanistan for his first official trip abroad. In a visit to...
September 17, 2018

Malnutrition reality

A NEW annual UN report, State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, warns that global hunger is rising to...
September 17, 2018

Bahria Town review

NO land grab takes place without the collusion of the bureaucracy and the backing of powerful lobbies. In the case ...