Will seek opposition's advice over Afghan, Bengali refugees' citizenship: PM Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he will consult all the political parties before taking a final decision on his recently made promised to grant citizenships to Afghan and Bengali families living in the country for many decades.
The prime minister, in his first official visit to Karachi over on Sunday, had vowed to end the Afghan and Bengali refugees' plight by issuing them passports and national identity cards.
The PM's promise, which came as a surprise for many, drew mixed reactions from opposition parties, some of which also expressed their reservations.
Prior to Finance Minister's budget speech today, PM Khan also addressed the parliament when he reiterated the sufferings of the refugees, who he said have a right to citizenship.
"Every child that is born in a country has the right to citizenship," he said during his speech in the National Assembly today. "This law is present all over the world and is a matter of human sympathy.
"Bengali refugees have been living in Pakistan for a long time. We can neither throw them out of the country nor are they citizens. If they do not get registered, they will be disappointed. We are giving citizenship to Afghan and Bengali children on humanitarian grounds."
However, he assured the opposition parties that any policymaking on the matter will not be done without taking them into confidence.
"The refugees are also human beings and if we do not take a decision on this, there will be severe problems in the society," warned the prime minister. "It will be better if the opposition gives us advice on this matter."
"Every child that is born in a country has the right to citizenship,"
That is correct.
Bengalis no problem. But Afghans are ungrateful people. They should be repatriated with their country. Else they will bite the hand that feeds them.
The tragedy is that there are human beings everywhere but there is no humanity in sight.
@Junaid You nailed it. You are absolutely right.
In UK, not every child thats is born here gets citizenship. They have to stay on the dependent visa of their parents or have to spend 10 yrs in Uk in total before they could apply for citizenship. Only children born to parents with a settlement (permanent resident) status in UK get citizenship as a birth right. It's not that blanket a rule as our PM expressed.
Please ... bring those stranded Pakistanis first from Bangla Desh first
Universally birth place is ur citizenship well done...IK
PM Khan has actually proposed to give some 2.5 million illegal immigrants citizenship. These will be mostly domiciled in "KARACHI". Now one can imagine the situation in job markets, upcoming elections (probably new constituencies) etc. Although the law is everywhere in the world but doesn't work as simple as PM has simplified. Every country first gives residence permits to the immigrants (not illegal ones) and then decide on their citizenship after immigrants have proofed significant contribution in the society (usually taxes), social capital (skilled labor) etc. PM can allow them to work, study legally those who are born here and then start working with respective countries for some treaty. Only those who are skilled enough should be provided legal cover. The worst acceptability would be to redistribute the eligible ones across the country, the burden shouldn't be on Sindh only.
@Junaid it has already been done. Afghans will not any ways so its better to make some decision for them.
This will be a tough decision for any Prime Minister. Difference between IK and others is that previously no one took initiative and IK took Initiative .
@Junaid 110% agree
So these people have already been here 30 to 40 years so what harm will it do if they get full rights.
There should be a seperate Ministry for immigrants.
PM should have talked with other political parties and provinces and reached a consensus before announcing this and not other way around.