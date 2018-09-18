Sharjeel Memon named as suspect in liquor case challan

Incarcerated PPP leader Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday was listed as one of the accused in a challan submitted to the judicial magistrate by the investigation officer (IO) in a liquor case against the politician.

The report said that one of the bottles recovered from Memon's room in Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton contained "two inches of alcohol".

According to the challan, on Sept 1 suspicions arose that illegal activities were taking place in the room where Memon was admitted. The IO said that Shakar Din, one of the accused, had admitted that he had dumped a liquor bottle in the dustbin.

Muhammad Jam, Mushtaq Ali and Din also confessed to replacing the bottles when the 'raid' took place. All three of them were arrested earlier for allegedly being connected with the presence of liquor at the hospital.

The challan also names Assistant Superintendent Jail Naseem Ahmed Shajra and other police officials as suspects in the case.

Memon is currently being held in Karachi's Central Jail. The challan says that Memon is in police custody while Din, Ali and Jam are on bail. Other suspects are on the run, according to the challan.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had conducted a ‘raid’ on a room of Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton, which was declared a sub-jail by provincial authorities, where Memon was staying, and reportedly found "liquor" there.

Soon after the bottles were confiscated, the PPP leadership had insisted that the bottles did not contain alcohol but honey and olive oil.

The chemical report signed by Director of Laboratories and Chemical Examiner to the Government of Sindh Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari confirmed that one bottle contained honey while the other contained olive oil.

Meanwhile, it appeared that Memon's blood also did not contain any traces of alcohol, DawnNewsTV said while quoting the test report.

Probe team looking for 'foul play'

A special team formed by Karachi AIG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh and led by DIG South Javed Alam Odho is conducting an investigation into the liquor case against Sharjeel Memon.

An official privy to the matter said that if any foul play or manipulation is detected, the investigation team may take new blood samples from Sharjeel and send them for third-party verification.

The source also said that the whole episode occurred inside the sub-jail and the jail authorities are responsible for whatever happened within their premises.